Chinese President Xi Jinping appoints ally to head Public Security Ministry





BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) – China has appointed Mr Wang Xiaohong as public security minister, handing a former colleague of President Xi Jinping control of the nation’s hard power ahead of a leadership congress to be held twice a year. decade. Mr. Wang, 64, was appointed last Friday (June 24), according to a statement posted on the website of the National People’s Congress, and replaces Mr. Zhao Kezhi, who at 68 has reached the age of retirement. Wang also became deputy director of the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, the party’s top legal body, according to its official website. Mr. Wang, from Fujian Province, rode Mr. Xi when he was deputy police chief of Fuzhou, when Mr. Xi was the city’s party chief from 1990 to 1996, then provincial deputy party secretary. until 2002. When Mr. Xi took power in 2012, Mr. Wang was transferred shortly thereafter to Henan Province as police chief, marking the start of his rapid promotion through the security ranks. Two years later, Mr. Wang became Beijing’s police chief – tasked by top Communist Party leaders with securing the country’s political center – and, in 2016, was named deputy minister of public security. His appointment as party secretary of the ministry in November indicated that he would succeed Mr. Zhao. “Making his ally the police chief is a strong indicator that Xi remains firmly in charge, despite rumors of discontent,” Trivium China analysts wrote in a Tuesday news bulletin, referring to reports of a split in the upper echelons of the Communist Party over the economic impact of the Chinese. the leader’s resolutely zero Covid-19 policy. Mr. Wang’s promotion also goes against a trend: At least five former vice public security ministers have been purged by Mr. Xi’s anti-corruption campaign since its launch in 2012, although two fell out of favor in later roles. Last Saturday, Wang launched a “100-day campaign” to crack down on crime, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s website. He urged the police to “diffuse all kinds of security risks and resolutely safeguard social stability” in preparation for the 20th National Party Congress, the date of which has yet to be set. Mr. Xi is expected to win an almost unprecedented third term at the meeting.

