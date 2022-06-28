Ex-ISI chief of Pak denies meeting Imran Khan, joining PTI





Updated: Jun 28, 2022

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 28 (ANI): Former Pakistani Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Zaheerul Islam has denied “rumours” that he has joined Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from former Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying he neither joined the party nor met its leader. It comes after photos of General Zaheer addressing a PTI rally in Kahuta town, Rawalpindi district went viral on social media. elders in his house in his native village in Kahuta where the community decided to support PTI candidate for PP-7 Rawalpindi in the upcoming by-elections. “It was the baradari’s decision and being part of it, I just announced the decision,” he said and explained that his attendance at the event was heavily misrepresented by social media, The News reported. International. He noted that he had not met Imran Khan for the past few years, at least not after he became prime minister in 2018. However, the former spymaster said that supporting PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the need of the hour. Several reports claimed that retired Lt. Gen. Zaheerul Islam entered the political sphere and joined a political party, but he has yet to comment on this information, Dawn newspaper reported.

A photo of Gen Islam was shared by journalist Saleem Safi on his Twitter account where Islam could be seen delivering a speech at a political event as he stood on a podium displaying the PTI flag. Party Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry dismissed reports of the former ISI CEO joining the political sphere. The former general was elected leader of the ISI from March 2012 to November 2014 and it was also speculated that he was part of the negotiations during the party’s sit-in outside parliament. for the first phase of local elections, elections were held in 14 districts in Sindh. The total number of registered voters is 1,149,2680. The Election Commission has printed 2,950,000 ballots for the first phase of LG Sindh polls. As polling began in the morning in all 14 districts, reports of violence, scuffles and mismanagement by the ECP began pouring in from upper and lower parts of Sindh. These clashes would also have resulted from missing electoral symbols. Voting was suspended in various polling stations. Voting will take place in Hyderabad division – part of lower Sind – as well as in the provincial metropolis of Karachi in the second phase on July 24. Hyderabad division has nine districts. (ANI)

