Trump’s false election claims cast shadow over Illinois and Colorado contests

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) – Republican voters in Colorado and Illinois will on Tuesday weigh former President Donald Trump’s misrepresentations about a stolen presidency as they select candidates for the November election that will determine control of Congress and many state governments.

Republican candidates who support Trump’s denial of his 2020 election defeat have already won several high-profile nominating contests in other states this year, raising concern among Democrats and independent observers that democracy American could be in danger.

Those concerns are acute in Colorado, where county clerk Tina Peters is seeking a Republican nomination for the state’s top election official, even though she’s been charged with election tampering and barred from overseeing the vote. in his home county this year.

Peters is among dozens of Republican candidates this year who rejected Trump’s loss to Democrat Joe Biden and are now seeking to oversee state elections.

His main Republican rival, Pam Anderson, does not support Trump’s fraud allegations. Anderson is endorsed by several Republican officials in the state, including former election officials.

Despite arguing that Trump’s claims undermine democracy, Democrats have intervened in some Republican contests to bolster his allies, believing those candidates will prove too extreme for voters in November.

In Colorado, Democratic groups spent money in the U.S. Senate Republican primary to bolster Ron Hanks, a state lawmaker who participated in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Hanks faces businessman Joe O’Dea, who has dismissed Trump’s claims. The winner of this contest will face vulnerable Democratic Senator Michael Bennet.

In Illinois’ gubernatorial contest, Democratic groups have spent big bucks to elevate Republican Senator Darren Bailey, who was endorsed by Trump, above Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a Republican more moderate who is seen as a bigger threat to incumbent Democratic Governor JB Pritzker. .

With Biden’s approval ratings under water, Republicans are favored to take control of the House of Representatives, where they only need to flip five Democratic seats for a majority, and could also take control of the Senate.

A Republican-controlled House could thwart Biden’s legislative agenda and launch politically damaging investigations into his administration.

In Illinois, several sitting lawmakers are battling it out, with the state losing a congressional seat due to its shrinking population.

Republican Representative Mary Miller is facing criticism after she said at a rally with Trump on Saturday that the Supreme Court’s decision to revoke the nation’s abortion rights was a “victory for white lives.”

Miller’s aides say she meant “right to life,” but rival rep Rodney Davis says it’s further proof she’s not fit for the job, citing previous controversial comments.

Miller was endorsed by Trump and backed his false claims of a stolen election. Davis, on the other hand, broke with his party last year to support Congress’s investigation into the Jan. 6 attack.

The winner of the race is expected to be re-elected in November in a largely rural, Republican-leaning seat.

The state’s population loss also forced two incumbent House Democrats, Sean Casten and Marie Newman, to battle it out for a suburban seat in Chicago. Casten has raised more than twice as much money as Newman, who faces an ethics investigation for allegedly promising a job to a political rival.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan, editing by Ross Colvin and Alistair Bell

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

