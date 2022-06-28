Prime Minister Modi arrives in the United Arab Emirates to offer condolences over the death of the former president





Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday for a brief visit to convey his personal condolences following the death of former Gulf nation president and ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Modi was received by the current President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, upon his arrival at the airport here. The Prime Minister arrived here after attending a productive G7 summit in Germany, where he interacted with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit and discussed issues aimed at fostering global well-being and prosperity. In the United Arab Emirates, Modi will convey his personal condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13 at the age of 73 after a long illness. Modi had expressed his sorrow over his death, calling him a great statesman and visionary leader under whom India-UAE relations flourished. India had announced a day of national mourning following the death of Sheikh Khalifa. Sheikh Khalifa was the eldest son of the founding president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004 until his death. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu visited the UAE last month and offered his condolences to the UAE leadership on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa. Modi’s last visit to the UAE was in August 2019, when he received the UAE’s highest honour, the ‘Order of Zayed’, bestowed upon him by the President of the UAE. . In a special briefing ahead of Modi’s visit on June 24, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the prime minister would hold a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and it would be their first interaction after the election of the leader of the United Arab Emirates as the new president of the Gulf. nation. #LOOK | In a special gesture, the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, warmly receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Modi to offer condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi (Source: JJ) pic.twitter.com/6Lj2TB9pZn – ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2022 The UAE was India’s third-largest trading partner for the year 2019-20 after China and the United States, according to the External Affairs Ministry. The UAE is India’s third largest export destination (after the United States and China) with an amount of nearly $16 billion for the year 2020-21. For the UAE, India is the third largest trading partner for the year 2020 with an amount of approximately USD 27.93 billion (non-oil trade). The Indian expat community of around 3.4 million people is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, accounting for around 35% of the country’s population. (Only the title and image of this report may have been edited by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

