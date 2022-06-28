Biden talks with Turkey’s Erdogan on Sweden and Finland NATO





President Biden spoke with his Turkish counterpart on Tuesday ahead of this week’s NATO summit as the Middle East government remains firm in its opposition to Finland and Sweden joining the alliance Atlantic. Biden and Recep Tayyip Erdoan spoke by phone, the White House said, adding that Biden was looking forward to seeing his Turkish counterpart at the Madrid summit – where US and EU officials are hoping for a boost for Stockholm bids and Helsinki. After formally applying to join NATO in May, the Nordic countries need the unanimous support of the current 30 members to enter. Turkey remained adamant against NATO enlargement, accusing Finland and Sweden of taking a lax stance against terrorists, referring to Kurdish militants. Erdoan stood firm on Tuesday, saying he would do whatever is necessary for the rights and interests of our country. Biden leaves Germany after attending the G7 summit, en route to Spain on Tuesday morning. PA Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a press conference following a NATO summit in March. Reuters Joe Biden alongside other world leaders at the G7 summit in Germany on June 28. Reuters He was due to meet the Finnish and Swedish leaders on the same day, although Turkey’s presidential office warned on Monday that the meeting does not mean we will back down from our position, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, Erdoan indicated that he would present documents on Kurdish terrorist groups to show what he called the hypocrisy of both nations. Turkey wants Sweden and Finland to extradite wanted people and lift arms restrictions. We will tell them clearly that it is not possible to expect a different attitude from Turkey unless this image changes, the president said following a council of ministers. Despite Turkey’s concerns, the United States remains confident that the candidacies of Finland and Sweden will be approved. “We also believe that Finland and Sweden have made significant progress in addressing Turkey’s concerns,” National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on board Air Force One en route to Madrid on Tuesday. “We also believe and are confident that they will eventually become members of the alliance and that Turkey’s concerns will be fully addressed.” Biden and European leaders hope to “boost” Sweden and Finland’s NATO bid. PA Sullivan confirmed that Biden and Erdoan are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, although the candidacies of Finland and Sweden were not meant to be “the focal point” of the discussion. “There is no fixed time or setting for the meeting, but they will have the opportunity to spend time together to focus primarily on strategic issues between the United States and Turkey and regional issues that affect both countries,” Sullivan said. .

