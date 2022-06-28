John Eastman wants his phone back from federal authorities





John Eastman, ex-President Donald Trump’s curious election lawyer, would like the FBI to return his phone.

Eastman said his phone was seized by federal agents earlier this month as he left a restaurant. Admission is by filing in federal district court in New Mexico on Monday.

The incident occurred on June 22, 2022, according to the property restitution petition, at an undisclosed restaurant.

“Movant asked to see the warrant, but the enforcement officer refused,” the court document said. “Movant was searched. Movers phonean iPhone Pro 12has been seized. Movant was forced to provide biometric data to open said phone. Movant did not receive a copy of the warrant until after his phone was seized, and even then he received only a copy of the search warrant, but not the supporting affidavit referenced therein.

The motion goes on to say that the agents identified themselves as members of the FBI, but theorizes that they were operating “at the request of the Office of the Inspector General of the Department of Justice.”

By suggesting that the DOJ OIG is the agency responsible for issuing the warrant, Eastman argues that the warrant was inappropriate.

From the deposit, in detail:

This mandate is illegal for at least three reasons. First, the OIG exceeded its mandate by targeting someone outside the Department of Justice. Second, the warrant does not accurately describe the items to be seized, is overly broad, and provides no probable causal connection to alleged criminal activity, all in violation of Fourth Amendment requirements. Third, the warrant authorized and resulted in a violation of Movants’ Fifth Amendment rights, as well as First Amendment rights, privileges that protect the Sixth Amendment right to counsel, and fundamental privacy interests. .

“While movant is an attorney, movant has never worked for the Department of Justice,” Eastman’s motion notes.

The former Trump lawyer never worked for the DOJ, but rather as an election lawyer after the 45th president lost his re-election bid. Eastman is known for authoring the so-called “coup memo,” a widely maligned document based on untested legal theories that contained a plan to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Law&Crime recently reported that Eastman pleaded to be placed on Trump’s pardon list in the days following the January 6, 2021 attack on the United States Capitol complex. This effort to obtain a pardon did not succeed.

Notably, Eastman’s phone was seized the same day federal agents raided the home of pro-Trump attorney Jeffrey Clark, who worked for the DOJ and was also involved in efforts to deny the President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory in 2020. Eastman is now at least the third former Trump attorney to have his digital devices seized as part of an investigation, following in the footsteps of Michael Cohen and Rudy Giuliani.

The seizure of Eastman’s phone is believed to be related to ongoing DOJ investigations into the Jan. 6 attack. The motion does not refer to criminal investigations into this incident, but directly references ongoing civil litigation initiated by the US House of Representatives.

“The cell phone that was seized contains access to movant’s email accounts, including emails that were the subject of an intense five-month privilege dispute between movant and the House Select Committee United States officials assigned to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol,” the filing reads. “This litigation has received extensive media attention, so it’s hard to imagine that the Justice Department, which apparently submitted the warrant application at issue here, was unaware of it.”

Describing the warrant for his phone as issued in violation of the Fourth Amendment, Eastman also says the seizure also violates his First and Fifth Amendment rights and could jeopardize the rights of his customers.

“Movant respectfully requests this court to order the OIG to return to Movant ownership of the cell phone and “all information” contained therein, as well as destroy all copies of any information previously retrieved or copied to from the device,” the query concludes. “Movant further requests that all access to the cellphone and its information be suspended until it has a full and fair opportunity to assert and protect its constitutional rights and the privileged communications of its many customers.”

Eastman’s motion can be read in full below:

[image via GiveSendGo]

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lawandcrime.com/awkward/trump-attorney-john-eastman-asks-federal-court-to-return-iphone-pro-12-seized-by-the-fbi-while-he-left-a-restaurant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos