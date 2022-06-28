January 6 hearing today: Meadows aide to testify in surprise hearing as Trump lawyers’ phone seized by FBI





‘The lie hasn’t gone away’: Jan 6 committee chairman says Trump threat to election is ongoing

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows Cassidy Hutchinson is expected to testify before the commission investigating the January 6 attacks on the Capitol.

Ms Hutchinson has previously provided information to the committee behind closed doors, sitting with investigators in three separate interviews. She would be the first White House employee to testify publicly before the committee.

The committee had announced a surprise additional hearing that would contain new evidence of Donald Trump’s dereliction of duty.

The final hearing will cover what the president was doing and, more importantly, what he wasn’t doing while we were under attack, Rep. Adam Schiff told NBC Meet the Press on Sunday.

The final round of the closely watched survey will take place at 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, June 28.

Previously, the congressional select committee had no more hearings scheduled until lawmakers return from their July 4 recess.

The final hearing will cap a month that has featured five more days filled with shocking testimony before the committee.

HighlightsView latest update 1656427203 Cassidy Hutchinson: Who is the former Meadows aide testifying before the Jan 6 committee?

The star witness in the last-minute House Select Committee hearing on Jan. 6 won’t be a high-level Trump confidant, like former White House lawyer Pat Cipollone or former Vice President Mike Pence. .

Instead, the panel would hear testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, who ended the Trump administration as the president’s special assistant, designated as assistant to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Ms Hutchinson, who began her tenure in the Trump White House as an intern in the Office of Legislative Affairs in March 2019, is a graduate of Christopher Newport University and has previously interned with Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Rep. of Louisiana Steve Scalise, the House Republican Whip. .

The former White House aide has become one of the select committees’ most productive witnesses in multiple interviews. During the panels’ fifth hearing last week, an excerpt from one of his previous depositions revealed that Representatives Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, Andy Biggs, Louie Gohmert and Scott Perry were among the Republican members of Congress who asked President Donald Trump to isolate them from the future. legal action granting them presidential pardons in the days immediately following the attack on the US Capitol on January 6 of last year.

Andrew Feinberg28 June 2022 15:40

1656426003Former top GOP House official says Meadows would insist Hutchinson be at every meeting, no matter how small’

Brendan Buck spent 12 years on Capitol Hill, serving two Republican presidents John Boehner and Paul Ryan.

Tuesday morning he tweeted: I don’t know Cassidy Hutchinson, and I can’t speak to how things worked in the White House, but when Meadows was on the Hill, he always insisted that she be at *every* meeting he had, no matter how small. It was weird then, and it doesn’t seem to be working for him now.

Gustaf Kilander28 June 2022 15:20

1656424803 Top Meadows aide spoke to panel about possible mass resignations from DOJ

Gustaf Kilander28 June 2022 15:00

1656423915Michael Stenger: Everything we know about the late former Senate security chief

Stengers’ death, first reported by Fox News, comes as a House select committee continues public hearings to investigate precisely what prompted a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters, led by the 45th presidents. Big Lie alleging voter fraud, to storm the legislative complex in a misguided attempt to prevent the certification of Joe Bidens’ victory on that fateful day last winter.

Stenger came under heavy criticism in the aftermath of the attack after it emerged that he and his House of Representatives counterpart, Paul Irving, had repeatedly declined offers from the US National Guard to intervene as loyalists of MAGA broke through the barriers and charged the Capitol. , leaving outnumbered police to fend for themselves and causing lawmakers and staffers to fear for their lives.

He resigned his post a day later, as did Mr. Irving and Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund with the trio lambasted by then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The ultimate blame for yesterday lies with the unhinged criminals who broke down doors, trampled on our nation’s flag, fought law enforcement and attempted to disrupt our democracy, and those who instigated them, McConnell said on 7 January 2021.

Joe SommerladJune 28, 2022 2:45 PM

1656423015 Jan 6 lawyer says committee hearings poisoned DC jury pool

Defense attorney for the Jan. 6 defendant, Robert Morss, claimed the committee hearings poisoned DC’s jury pool.

The Committee spoon-fed the entire nation a precisely choreographed rendition of the Jan. 6 defendants as murderous insurgents and orchestrators of an attempted coup, the attorney wrote in a legal filing.

The lawyer also said that the defendant was seeking to uncover possible collusion between the Committee and the executive branch, in particular the Ministry of Justice.

Gustaf Kilander28 June 2022 14:30

1656422115 Hearing for January 6 moved forward due to fears for Meadows assistant’s safety

The committee’s latest hearing on Jan. 6 was brought forward due to fears for the safety of witness Cassidy Hutchinson, a former special assistant to the president and assistant to former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The panel said the hearing was scheduled for June 28 at 1 p.m. to present newly obtained evidence and receive testimony.

Punchbowl News reported that the hearing was brought forward because panel members had genuine concerns for Ms Hutchinson’s safety due to the testimony she had provided.

Gustaf KilanderJune 28, 2022 2:15 PM

1656421854Video shows FBI arrest Trump coup memo lawyer John Eastman, seize his phone

A lawyer linked to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election result has claimed the FBI stopped him outside a restaurant and seized his phone. And a new video appears to show the moment the incident happened.

In a court filing, John Eastman said federal agents approached him on the evening of June 22.

Details of the alleged incident were in a court filing, in which the 62-year-old was trying to reclaim the property.

Video of the incident showed federal agents arresting Mr Eastman, with the attorney placing his hands above his head.

On the evening of June 22, 2022, federal agents served a search warrant on a mover as he exited a restaurant, according to the record.

Andrew Buncombe28 June 2022 14:10

1656420960What was the QAnon Shaman doing on January 6

Members of the January 6 committee revealed further involvement in the so-called QAnon Shaman’s Stop the Steal effort on Tuesday as the panel focused on the President and his team’s efforts to pressure lawmakers in the State to cancel the elections.

New footage released by lawmakers has revealed that the costumed conspiracy theory devotee known as QAnon Shaman, aka 32-year-old Arizonan Jacob Chansley, was present in the capital a month earlier. state in Arizona where he joined a crowd trying to pressure state lawmakers to stop. certification of Joe Bidens victory.

Mr Chansley previously captured derision and notoriety with his part in the attack on Congress, when he was seen on video in a suit shouting for freedom inside the US Senate.

Get the latest information on this strange character.

Josh Marcus28 June 2022 13:56

1656420015Former US prosecutor criticizes Trump allies for not testifying: they should be ashamed

Gustaf KilanderJune 28, 2022 1:40 p.m.

1656418984The President of the United States tried to have the Vice President killed

Gustaf KilanderJune 28, 2022 1:23 p.m.

