/ PM Modi’s gifts to G7 leaders, who gets what | In pictures





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Germany to attend the G7 summit, presented his leaders with various India-rich arts and crafts, especially those related to the “one district, one product” of Uttar Pradesh. Here is a list of the leaders and the gifts they received. …Read more Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST 1 / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST PM Modi’s gifts to G7 leaders (ANI) 2 / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST Prime Minister Modi presented a Marodi metal sculpture matka to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The nickel-plated and hand-engraved brass vessel is a masterpiece of Moradabad district, also known as Peetal Nagari or Brass City of Uttar Pradesh, ANI news agency reported. An outline of the design is made with a fine engraving tool hammered with a block of wood – called Marodi. (ANI) 3 / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST Prime Minister Modi presented a Gulabi Meenakari brooch and cufflink to US President Joe Biden. Gulabi Meenakari is a GI labeled art form from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The patterns mainly use the color pink (Gulabi), which gives the craft its name. These cufflinks were prepared for the US President with a matching brooch for First Lady Jill Biden, ANI reported. (ANI) 4 / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a hand painted platinum painted tea set from Bulandhshahr, Uttar Pradesh to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The crockery is highlighted with platinum metallic paint in honor of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee which is being celebrated this year. Relief outlines are laid manually with Mehndi cone work. (ANI) 5 / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST Prime Minister Modi presented Itr bottles in a Zardozi box to French President Emmanuel Macron. The transport box was manufactured in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The zari zardozi box has been hand-embroidered on khadi silk and satin fabric in the colors of the French national flag. The patterns are traditional Indo-Persian, hand-embroidered lotus flowers with blue metal thread and a pendant used in Kashmiri carpets and patterns from Awadhi architecture. This box includes Attar Mitti, Jasmine Oil, Attar Shamama, Attar Gulab, Exotic Musk and Garam Masala. (ANI) 6 / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST Prime Minister Modi presented hand-knotted silk rugs to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Kashmiri silk rugs are made mainly in the Srinagar region of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The knotted product is cut with shears until smooth and then treated with several brightening processes.(ANI) seven / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST Prime Minister Modi presented pieces of black pottery to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. Black pottery is made in Nizamabad, Uttar Pradesh. (ANI) 8 / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST Prime Minister Modi presented a marble marquetry table top to Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The marble top has its origin in Agra. (ANI) 9 / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST PM Modi gifted Dokra Art with Ramayana theme to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Dokra Art is a non-ferrous metal casting art using the lost wax casting technique and is a work of art from Chhattisgarh. (ANI) ten / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST Prime Minister Modi presented Nandi-themed Dokra art to Argentine President Alberto Fernandez. Dokra Art is a non-ferrous metal casting art which is made using the lost wax casting technique. The artwork is made in Chhattisgarh, India. (ANI) 11 / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST Prime Minister Modi presented Moonj baskets and cotton duries to Senegalese President Macky Sall. The piece is from a master craftsman from Prayagraj. Moonj is an example of utilitarian craftsmanship made with sustainably sourced materials. (ANI) 12 / 12

Posted Jun 28, 2022 1:29 PM IST Prime Minister Modi presented Ram Durbar hairspray to Indonesian President Joko Widodo – made in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The main characters in the work are Shri Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Hanuman and Jatayu. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/photos/news/pm-modi-s-gifts-to-g7-leaders-who-gets-what-in-pics-101656396785639.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos