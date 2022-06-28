Eric Trump saw potential election violence as ‘fair game’: filmmaker





Alex Holder, the British documentary filmmaker who had substantial access to former President Donald Trump’s family, said in an interview published Monday that Eric Trump was not concerned about the violence that could stem from his family’s fraudulent claims. regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Holder gained access to Trump’s family and inner circle in September 2020 during the run-up to the election, and the footage he filmed was subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the riots in Capitol on January 6, 2021. He complied with the subpoena and delivered content that would include interviews with Trump and his children Ivanka, Eric and Donald Jr., as well as Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and former Vice President Mike Pence.

Speaking to The Independent, Holder alleged that Eric Trump did not seem concerned about any acts of violence that may have been caused by his father’s claims that the election was stolen. (Numerous fact-checkers have refuted Trump’s claims, and courts have dismissed dozens of lawsuits seeking to invalidate the voting results.) According to Holder, the younger Trump felt such a response would be justified.

“When I asked Eric about the potential danger of the type of rhetoric and the type of belligerence, he felt it was… fair game in that it was… sort of the equivalent of the other side of political discourse, or he felt it was the right thing to do… because the election was stolen,” Holder told the UK online outlet.

Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, reportedly told filmmaker Alex Holder that he was not worried about any danger that might arise from his family’s misrepresentations regarding the theft of the 2020 presidential election. Above, Eric Trump is seen speaking at the Republican National Convention at Mellon Auditorium on August 25, 2020 in Washington, DC Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Holder also told The Independent that he sensed violence would erupt following the Trumps’ claims.

“The idea of ​​violence, to me, seemed likely because of the fact that when you tell 75 million people their vote didn’t count, and the person telling you that isn’t just the guy to which you voted for, but also the incumbent President of the United States, the risk of violence was always there,” he said.

Last week, Holder also alleged that the former president once canceled an interview he had planned to have to speak on the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Holder told Politico in a June 24 interview that the alleged incident happened nine days before the presidential election while he was traveling with Trump on Air Force One. The call reportedly came minutes after news outlets reported that Putin dismissed claims Trump made about Hunter Biden.

“The chief of staff kind of came over and said the interview couldn’t happen today because the president was on the phone,” Holder told Politico. “And I believe, if I remember correctly, that he said he was on the phone with the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, which is why the interview had to be postponed.”

Politico reported that a senior Trump official said he did not recall a call between Trump and Putin taking place during this time.

Holder’s docuseries on the Trumps, titled Unprecedented, is set to premiere later this summer on the Discovery+ streaming service.

Newsweek has reached out to the Trump Organization for comment.

