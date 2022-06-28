Imran Khan blames coalition government for economic turmoil





ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan said inflation was skyrocketing in Pakistan during the tenure of the coalition government, ARY News reported.

The PTI is now blamed for the current turmoil, if that was the case then why did the “imported government” conspire to come to power? Imran Khan told a press conference in Islamabad here today.

The PTI President said that inflation had taken hold of the country due to the wrong policies of the PML-N led coalition government. People across the country are protesting record inflation and growing load shedding problems and the government is using force against peaceful protesters.

The former prime minister said the economic situation was deteriorating day by day after the PTI government was ousted through a “foreign conspiracy”. They came to power to get rid of Rs 1.1 trillion corruption cases and get NRO-2, Imran Khan added.

He recalled that the IMF was demanding to raise the prices of fuel and electricity, but his government did not comply with the demands of the funds and continued negotiations. Even the IMF said Pakistan’s economy was on track, he added and asked what went wrong in the past 2 months as all sectors were down.

He reiterated that fair and transparent general elections are the only way to get the country out of the current turmoil. The ousted prime minister said he had never seen an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in his life.

Calling Hamza Shahbaz, an illegal CM from Punjab, Imran Khan claimed that efforts were underway to rig Punjab’s partial polls to secure the rule of the Hamza government.

Calling on people to attend a peaceful protest on Saturday night in Islamabad, Imran Khan said he would lead the peaceful protest himself.

