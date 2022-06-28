Politics
At G7 summit, Jokowi discusses investment for peace in Ukraine DW 28.06.2022
President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Elmau on Monday (06/27). President Jokowi discussed strengthening economic cooperation and Indonesia’s G20 chairmanship.
“As the largest economies in Europe and Southeast Asia, the opportunities for economic cooperation between Indonesia and Germany are very significant. In the new and renewable energy sector and in the industrial sector of high technology,” the president said.
In the new and renewable energy sector, the President hopes that Germany can become a partner in addressing the potential of 474 gigawatts of new and renewable energy sources in Indonesia. The president also welcomed the German Green Infrastructure Initiative, which has pledged to fund €2.5 billion over five years.
Regarding the high-tech industrial sector, President Jokowi said that Indonesia has prepared an ecosystem of electric vehicles from upstream to downstream, from mining and nickel smelting to battery production and of electric cars. The president saw the potential for cooperation in the development of the semiconductor industry and the integration of this industry into the global chip supply chain.
“Indonesia is also ready to continue cooperation in the development of Germany’s industrial district which will later become a production base and global supply chain,” President Jokowi said.
On this occasion, President Jokowi also expressed his gratitude for Germany’s support for the Indonesian G20 Presidency. In the midst of a very complex and difficult global situation, the President hopes that Indonesia and Germany will continue to maintain the G20 so that it can remain a catalyst for economic recovery.
Ukrainian peace efforts
During this G7 summit, President Jokowi also encouraged the G7 countries to jointly seek peace in Ukraine and to seek solutions as soon as possible to deal with the food crisis and the energy crisis that are currently engulfing the world.
President Jokowi also held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Monday 06/27. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Indonesian G20 Presidency.
President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for President Macron’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine.
“We all understand that the situation is very complex. However, we must continue to fight for a peaceful settlement. If the war continues, the current food crisis will worsen,” President Jokowi said.
President Jokowi also expressed his gratitude for France’s support for the Indonesian G20 Presidency. President Macron reiterated his strong support for the Indonesian presidency and is convinced that the G20 will be successful and can lead to concrete cooperation.
Finally, President Jokowi reported on efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and France, both in the economic sector and in defense and strategic industries.
Scholz: There is no turning back with Russia
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a statement to journalists in Elmau on Monday (06/27) evening, saying that “there is no going back to the times before the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.
“All the rules, all the agreements that we made with each other about how our countries work together, were broken,” Scholz said. “Especially the understanding that boundaries cannot be changed by force.”
“All G7 members are ready to take the necessary decisions,” he said, adding that they could meet the challenges of an unknown future by working together.
The German Chancellor also said that all G7 members have agreed to continue supporting Ukraine in the long term.
G7 issues statement on Ukraine
The G7 statement was also released on Monday morning (06/27), shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared via videoconference. The group pledged to “maintain and intensify international economic and political pressure on the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters in Belarus”.
“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” the G7 said.
The leaders also added that some sanctions could target individuals responsible for war crimes or exercising unlawful authority in Ukraine. The G7 said major economies would seek to provide safe passage for refugees from the country, including by simplifying immigration procedures and visa requirements.
ha/pkp (dpa, AFP, Reuters, AP)
Sources
2/ https://www.dw.com/id/di-ktt-g7-jokowi-bahas-investasi-hingga-perdamaian-ukraina/a-62283847
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- EU regulators are considering clearing a shot of monkeypox smallpox June 28, 2022
- Boris Johnson ‘does not expect’ Britain to fight Russia as Army Chief of Staff prepares the army June 28, 2022
- Electoral offices prepare ballots for August | News | Daily Sun Villages June 28, 2022
- Great Goals | News, Sports, Work June 28, 2022
- In Illinois, the congresswoman for MAGA mobilizes to oust her GOP colleague June 28, 2022