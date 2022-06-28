At G7 summit, Jokowi discusses investment for peace in Ukraine DW 28.06.2022

President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Elmau on Monday (06/27). President Jokowi discussed strengthening economic cooperation and Indonesia’s G20 chairmanship.

“As the largest economies in Europe and Southeast Asia, the opportunities for economic cooperation between Indonesia and Germany are very significant. In the new and renewable energy sector and in the industrial sector of high technology,” the president said.

In the new and renewable energy sector, the President hopes that Germany can become a partner in addressing the potential of 474 gigawatts of new and renewable energy sources in Indonesia. The president also welcomed the German Green Infrastructure Initiative, which has pledged to fund €2.5 billion over five years.

Regarding the high-tech industrial sector, President Jokowi said that Indonesia has prepared an ecosystem of electric vehicles from upstream to downstream, from mining and nickel smelting to battery production and of electric cars. The president saw the potential for cooperation in the development of the semiconductor industry and the integration of this industry into the global chip supply chain.

Bilateral meeting of President Joko Widodo and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on the sidelines of the G7 summit Photo: Laily Ratchev/Presidential Secretariat Press Office

“Indonesia is also ready to continue cooperation in the development of Germany’s industrial district which will later become a production base and global supply chain,” President Jokowi said.

On this occasion, President Jokowi also expressed his gratitude for Germany’s support for the Indonesian G20 Presidency. In the midst of a very complex and difficult global situation, the President hopes that Indonesia and Germany will continue to maintain the G20 so that it can remain a catalyst for economic recovery.

Ukrainian peace efforts

During this G7 summit, President Jokowi also encouraged the G7 countries to jointly seek peace in Ukraine and to seek solutions as soon as possible to deal with the food crisis and the energy crisis that are currently engulfing the world.

President Jokowi also held a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 summit on Monday 06/27. The two leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine and the Indonesian G20 Presidency.

President Jokowi expressed his gratitude for President Macron’s efforts to bring peace to Ukraine.

“We all understand that the situation is very complex. However, we must continue to fight for a peaceful settlement. If the war continues, the current food crisis will worsen,” President Jokowi said.

President Jokowi also expressed his gratitude for France’s support for the Indonesian G20 Presidency. President Macron reiterated his strong support for the Indonesian presidency and is convinced that the G20 will be successful and can lead to concrete cooperation.

Finally, President Jokowi reported on efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Indonesia and France, both in the economic sector and in defense and strategic industries.

Scholz: There is no turning back with Russia

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a statement to journalists in Elmau on Monday (06/27) evening, saying that “there is no going back to the times before the Russian invasion of Ukraine”.

“All the rules, all the agreements that we made with each other about how our countries work together, were broken,” Scholz said. “Especially the understanding that boundaries cannot be changed by force.”

“All G7 members are ready to take the necessary decisions,” he said, adding that they could meet the challenges of an unknown future by working together.

The German Chancellor also said that all G7 members have agreed to continue supporting Ukraine in the long term.

G7 issues statement on Ukraine

The G7 statement was also released on Monday morning (06/27), shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appeared via videoconference. The group pledged to “maintain and intensify international economic and political pressure on the regime of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his supporters in Belarus”.

“We will continue to provide financial, humanitarian, military and diplomatic support and support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” the G7 said.

The leaders also added that some sanctions could target individuals responsible for war crimes or exercising unlawful authority in Ukraine. The G7 said major economies would seek to provide safe passage for refugees from the country, including by simplifying immigration procedures and visa requirements.

