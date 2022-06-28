What is the PKK and why is Turkey delaying NATO expansion?





O FINLAND CHICKEN and Sweden have applied to join nato in May, after Russia invaded Ukraine, they expected to join the club at a NATO Madrid summit, which began on June 28. But Turkey, a member of the military alliance, decided to spoil the welcome parade. The country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has vowed to block the Nordic countries’ bid, accusing them of harboring terrorists. As terrorist organizations roam the streets of Sweden and Finland, are we going to open our doors to them? he asked, rhetorically. NATO officials remain hopeful that this week’s summit will yield a deal that will allow membership talks to begin. Who are the suspected terrorists Mr. Erdogan is referring to? The Kurdistan Workers’ Party, also known as the PKK , has been a thorn in the side of the Turks since 1984, when the group launched an insurrection. The ensuing conflict, which was characterized by attacks on Turkish army outposts, suicide bombings and assassinations by PKK on the one hand, and Turkey’s scorched earth campaigns, enforced disappearances and widespread human rights abuses on the other, have claimed some 40,000 lives. The PKK first fought in the name of an independent Kurdistan for the 30 million Kurds scattered across Turkey and the Middle East. Group leaders now say they are in favor of broad autonomy. The war raged mainly in southeastern Turkey, where the population is predominantly Kurdish, and in the mountains of northern Iraq. Recently, it has spread to Syria. The PKK The state’s local offshoot, known as the People’s Defense Units, became the ground force in America’s war against Islamic State in 2015 and ultimately brought down the self-proclaimed caliphate. The Kurds ended up controlling long stretches of Syrian land on the border with Turkey. Mr Erdogan ordered three separate offensives against the guerrillas, accusing them of plotting attacks on Turkey. He recently thought about a quarter. America and European Union rank the PKK as a terrorist organization. But Western countries do not see the group as a threat to their own security. For many Europeans, the PKK The lingering appeal of the Kurds reflects Turkey’s own democratic shortcomings. Kurdish calls for cultural autonomy went unanswered for decades. Almost all major Kurdish political parties that have emerged since the 1990s have been shut down by Turkish courts. The latest, the Peoples Democratic Party, could be banned from political life later this year, along with 451 of its members. More than a million Kurds, many of whom are refugees, have settled in European countries other than Turkey. Finland is home to up to 18,000 people; as many as 100,000 live in Sweden. European countries have also become poles of attraction for PKK loyalists and are central to the groups’ fundraising and recruiting efforts. Turkish officials, along with many ordinary Turks, moved on June 16 when Kurdish activists projected images of the PKK s flag and of Abdullah Ocalan, the leader of the imprisoned groups, on public buildings in Stockholm, capital of Sweden. The dispute is fundamentally about the meaning of terrorism. Kurdish politicians and activists in Turkey are routinely imprisoned alongside activists. On June 16, 16 Kurdish journalists were arrested in Diyarbakir, a city in southeastern Turkey, on vague terrorism charges. The list of people Turkey wants to extradite from Sweden includes writers and publishers. One of them has been dead for years. To Madrid NATO leaders will try to persuade Mr. Erdogan to drop his veto, possibly in return for some token concessions. But it may be decades before Turkey and its NATO the allies agree on the PKK and the Kurds. More The Economist Explain :

What does it take to join NATO?

Where will Ukraine store its grain?

Kaliningrad, a Russian enclave surrounded by EU countries, is it an asset or a handicap?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/the-economist-explains/2022/06/28/what-is-the-pkk-and-why-is-turkey-holding-up-nato-expansion The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos