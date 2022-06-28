Even as G7 steps up pressure on Russia, PM Modi says talks are only a way out







The situation in Ukraine was discussed in most meetings with Modi, underscoring India’s position that dialogue is the only way to end the imbroglio.

Struggling to choke off Russian revenue to finance the war, G7 leaders came close to adopting an aggressive but unprecedented plan on Monday to manipulate the price of oil, the world’s biggest commodity market.

Modi also had an informal meeting with the French president Emmanuel Macron and exchanged greetings with US President Joe Biden.

Modi congratulated Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Indonesia’s G-20 chairmanship and discussed India’s upcoming G-20 chairmanship. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of common concern, the government said in a statement.

In another bilateral with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Modi thanked him for the invitation to the G7 summit and discussed ways to advance their partnership for green and sustainable development. “Discussions focused on issues such as climate action, provision of climate finance and technology transfer. Greater coordination among international bodies, especially in the context of India’s upcoming G-20 Presidency , was discussed. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global developments.” says the government.

India signed a joint G7 statement on ‘resilient democracies’ which called for protecting freedom of expression and opinion, both online and offline, while stressing the need to foster open civic spaces and pluralists. Citing significant threats to democratic systems around the world, the G7 and invited countries said they remained committed to upholding peace, human rights, the rule of law, human security and gender equality, as recognized by international law, including the Charter of the United Nations. , and called on their international partners to join them in these efforts. The declaration states that democracies allow for open public debate, independent and pluralistic media and the free flow of information online and offline, promoting legitimacy, transparency, responsibility and accountability for citizens. and elected representatives.

The G7 could manipulate the price of oil to punish Russia

Struggling to choke off the revenue that allows Russia to fund its invasion of Ukraine and hoping to protect domestic consumers from the economic suffering of war, the leaders of the G7 countries nearly adopted an aggressive but unprecedented plan on Monday to manipulate the oil prices, the largest commodity market in the world. The plan – which would allow Russia to continue selling oil to the world but would severely limit the price – is an acknowledgment that the embargoes that the United States and its allies quickly imposed on Moscow’s lucrative energy exports have not dented Russian oil revenues. And they drove up the prices of gasoline and other fuels, provoking a backlash from consumers in the United States and Europe.

At the same time, the broader economic sanctions the West has put in place to try to cripple the Russian economy have so far fallen short, although economists predict they will narrow 10% this year. The ruble has fully recovered from strong early losses.

On Monday, Moscow advanced militarily with slow but steady gains in eastern Ukraine, inflicting heavy casualties on the Ukrainian military, while maintaining persistent shelling of towns both on the Black Sea coast and in the north near the Russian border. On Sunday, G7 leaders said they were banning imports of Russian gold, another sign the West is looking for new ways to insulate Moscow from the global financial system. The effort to cap Russian oil prices is the brainchild of Janet Yellen, President Biden’s Treasury Secretary. Details are likely weeks or more away from being finalized, requiring intense negotiations by G7 finance ministers, private companies and leaders of countries in Latin America, Africa and elsewhere who buy gas. Russian oil.

And there is no guarantee that the plan will materialize quickly, if at all, or that it will succeed as G7 leaders hope.

There is also a potential political downside in Europe and perhaps the United States: to succeed, the plan will have to give China, India and other countries that have not joined the G7 to oppose the invasion of Ukraine by Russia with the possibility of buying oil at a much lower price. price than America or much of Europe can. (NYT)

