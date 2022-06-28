What to expect as former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies





Cassidy Hutchinson’s Biggest Revelations To Date

Cassidy Hutchinson appeared in video testimony at the fifth hearing on Jan. 6 last week and revealed the identities of the Republican members of Congress who sought a preemptive pardon from Trump.

Some of those lawmakers who sought clemency included Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Mo Brooks, R-Ala., she said in clips played during the hearing.

Hutchinson also testified that the White House Office of Legal Counsel repeatedly told those discussing other voter lists that their plans were not legally sound. She said it was communicated to, for example, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani’s associates.

She also testified that Meadows was explicitly warned of potential violence on January 6.

Hutchinson reportedly sat for more than 20 hours in deposition with the committee during three separate sessions.

Who is Cassidy Hutchinson?

Haley Talbot

35 mins ago / 15:16 UTC

Former assistant to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, Cassidy Hutchinson was in the West Wing on January 1. 6, 2021, and with Trump during his speech at the Stop the Steal rally on the Ellipse.

Hutchinson, a graduate of Christopher Newport University, previously interned for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., before becoming a White House intern in 2018.

I was moved to tears when I received the email that I had been selected to participate, Hutchinson told his University News Service in 2018. As a first-generation student, selected to serve as an intern alongside some of the smartest and most driven students from across the country, many of whom attend top universities, has been an honor and a tremendous experience of growth.

In video testimony released during the latest hearing, Hutchinson revealed key information about Jan. 6, including the names of GOP members of Congress who have sought clemency from the Trump White House.

The Jan. 6 panel will present “recently obtained evidence” at Tuesday’s Ex-Sen hearing. Alan Simpson appears in new ad supporting Cheney

Ben Kamissar

2am August / 13:59 UTC

A new ad for Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney features former Republican Senator Alan Simpson, a political icon in the state, supporting the Cheneys’ re-election.

But in an interview with NBC News about the announcement, the Wyoming political giant hashed out a few words about its frustration with former President Donald Trump, who backs a primary challenge against Cheney for his repeated criticism of the former president. .

She’s not after Trump or hate Trump. She declares what is obvious to many Americans: that this is a wrecking ball of democracy, Simpson said of Cheney’s work on the Jan. 6 commission.

He continued to mock Trump’s declaration of Stop the Steal as Stop the Squeal, calling Trump a spoiled brat who is causing a Machiavellian distortion of everything this country stands for.

Read the full story here.

He was arrested for his role on January 6. He is now a frontrunner in Michigan’s GOP primary for governor.

Ryan Kelley was an afterthought in Michigan’s Republican primary for governor, a real estate broker who served on a local planning commission while cultivating a far-right fringe following.

But since the FBI arrested him on a misdemeanor for his role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, he has become a frontrunner. Perhaps the favorite.

No one else in the race, Kelley bragged here last week, showed the dedication he did by being at the scene of what turned into a deadly riot aimed at keeping power then-President Donald Trump. In a GOP field marred first by the disqualification of two leading candidates and then by the FBI’s raid on his home the day the House committee Jan. 6 began its nationwide televised hearings, the circumstances conspired to propel Kelley to the front of the pack.

They talked about it all over the country, all over the state of Michigan, Kelley, 40, said in an interview. It boosted my name. There was a ton of support.

Read the full story here.

Trump ally lawyer who pushed Pence to void election says feds seized his phone

John Eastman, the Trump ally attorney who wrote notes urging then-Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 election results, said in a court filing on Monday that his phone was seized by officers feds last week.

In documents filed in federal court in New Mexico, Eastman said he was arrested in the state last week by federal agents, who executed a search warrant and seized his phone.

He said that on the evening of June 22, he was arrested by FBI agents as he walked to his car after having dinner at a restaurant with his wife and a friend. Officers searched Eastman, seized his phone and forced him to unlock it, he said.

Eastman demands the return of his phones.

Read the full story here.

Did you miss the last hearing? Here’s what you need to know

LeJan. The committee of 6 focused its fifth hearing on then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure the Justice Department to help him in his campaign to void the 2020 election.

Efforts, public and private, culminated in an Oval Office meeting just days before the Jan. 6 riot in which senior justice officials threatened to resign if Trump implemented a plan to install Jeffrey. Clarkatop the agency because he was willing to help Trumps plans.

Three former top Justice Department officials who pushed back against Trump at the time testified live: Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general; Richard Donoghue, the acting deputy attorney general; and Steven Engel, who ran the Department’s Office of Legal Counsel.

Thursday’s hearing was set to be the last this month after the committee decided to push back the final hearings scheduled for July, a move lawmakers said would allow more time to process new information.

Main highlights of day 5.

Top Meadows assistant Cassidy Hutchinson will testify at the January 6 hearing

Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as senior aide to Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is scheduled to testify Tuesday at a late-breaking committee hearing scheduled for Jan. 6, three sources told NBC News. .

In recorded testimony presented last week, Hutchinson told investigators that a group of GOP lawmakers sought presidential clemency following the Capitol insurgency, including Representatives Matt Gaetz of Florida and Mo Brooks of Alabama. .

Read the full story here.

January 6 panel adds last-minute hearing Tuesday afternoon

WASHINGTON The Jan. 6 committee will hold a last-minute public hearing on Tuesday to present new evidence and hear testimony, after previously saying it would take a break until mid-July.

The hearing is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET, according to a notice the committee sent Monday. Unusually, the committee did not identify the witness, as it had done in previous hearings.

New evidence is coming [the committees] almost daily attention, said a source close to the audience. The committee was planning to work this week in preparation for the last two hearings, so this is not planned.

You can infer that there will be a lot of importance at the hearing.

Read the full story here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/live-blog/jan-6-hearing-expect-top-trump-admin-aide-testifies-rcna35551 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos