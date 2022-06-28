PM Modi visits UAE after Prophet Row





Prime Minister Modi met with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Abu Dhabi airport. Dubai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Monday, just weeks after a senior official’s remarks about the Prophet Muhammad sparked anger in the Gulf. Prime Minister Modi shared a hug with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who met him at Abu Dhabi airport, according to a tweet from the Foreign Ministry spokesperson. “I am touched by the special gesture of my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to come and welcome me at Abu Dhabi airport. My gratitude to him,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. The one-day visit by Prime Minister Modi, who is returning to India after attending the G7 summit in Germany, follows protests from Gulf states earlier this month after a spokesman for his party made disparaging remarks about the Prophet Muhammad on television. The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia condemned the comments, while Qatar and Kuwait summoned their Indian ambassadors. A Kuwaiti supermarket has pulled Indian products from its shelves. The remarks were also blamed on clashes in India and prompted calls for his arrest. The foreign minister said Prime Minister Modi’s visit was aimed at conveying his condolences to Sheikh Mohamed – whose brother, former President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, died in May – and his congratulations on taking office. The two countries have strong trade and cultural ties, with Indians making up 35% of the 10 million people in the United Arab Emirates, the largest expatriate community. Trade between India and the UAE is valued at $59 billion, making the oil-rich Gulf country India’s third-largest trading partner for the year 2019-20 after China and the United States, according to the Department of Foreign Affairs. The UAE is also India’s third-largest export destination, with nearly $16 billion recorded in 2020-21, he added. Major exports include petroleum products, precious metals, stones, gems and jewelry, minerals, food, and textiles. In February, the two countries signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to boost trade and investment.

