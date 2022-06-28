Barbaric Putin killing Ukrainians in mall: Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned Vladimir Putin for “cruelty and barbarism” after a missile strike on a shopping mall in Ukraine left dozens dead.

The prime minister said the attack, on the day Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the G7 summit, would strengthen allies’ resolve to stand up to Putin.

Mr Zelensky, who had urged G7 leaders to provide missile defense systems, described the toll from the attack on the Kremenchuk site as “unimaginable”.

“This appalling attack has shown once again the depths of cruelty and barbarism into which the Russian leader will sink. Once again, our hearts go out to the families of the innocent victims in Ukraine,” Johnson said. “Putin must realize that his behavior will only strengthen the resolve of Ukraine and all other G7 countries to support Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

The mall massacre followed days of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv, as Mr Zelensky prepared to address the G7 from a distance.

Mr Johnson reportedly told fellow leaders it was ‘stupid of Putin’ to attack Kyiv ‘when we are all in one place because it will only make us feel more resolute and united’.

Earlier, the British Prime Minister said the price of freedom was worth paying “and that the UK must be ready to support Ukraine’s fight against Russia for as long as it takes despite the cost.

The conflict in Ukraine has aggravated the rising cost of living by exacerbating turmoil in international energy prices and causing food shortages due to grain supplies blocked from leaving the country’s ports by the Russian Black Sea Fleet. .

But speaking at the G7 summit in Germany, Mr Johnson said those pressures would start to ease and the long-term economic impact of defending the international rules-based system of conduct would benefit the world. ‘Mondial economy.

If Mr Putin met no resistance, it could give the green light for countries like China to pursue their own goals of territorial expansion, he suggested.

“I think the economic impacts on the UK will start to subside. Well, find ways around things and some of the cost pressures will start to come down. But just in terms of staying the course, imagine if you haven’t,” the prime minister told the BBC during the Bavarian Alps summit. “Imagine if we allowed Putin to get away with violently acquiring huge chunks of another country, a sovereign and independent territory.”

He added: “The lessons to be learned from this would be absolutely chilling in any country of the former Soviet Union. You can already see what is happening in the Baltic countries. But the cross-reading would also be felt in East Asia. So in terms of economic effects, that would mean long-term instability, that would mean anxiety across the world.

Comparing the situation to the defeat of Nazi Germany, Mr Johnson refused to limit British support.

“What I would like to say to people is that I think sometimes the price of freedom is worth paying. And remember, it took a long time for democracies in the middle of the last century to recognize that they had to resist tyranny and aggression,” he noted. “It took them a long time, it was very expensive. But what he ultimately bought, with the defeat of dictators, especially Nazi Germany, he bought decades and decades of stability, a world order that was based on an international rules-based system .

(P Mean/dpa/NAN)