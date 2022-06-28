



Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Sunday that China has conducted a nationwide campaign that gathered public opinion on what the country’s top leadership should look like in the next five years. He called it an example of “integral people’s democracy”, which Beijing touted as better than the Western model of democracy. This form of democracy practiced in China appears to include the holding of local elections and frequent public consultation on issues. State Media Xinhua said Chinese authorities collected 8.54 million online opinions on the upcoming Chinese National Congress, where changes to the country’s leadership positions are announced every five years. Although Xinhua’s report is vague on what people said, it quoted Xi as saying that “a myriad of constructive ideas and suggestions” were submitted. The Chinese leader said the poll should “offer a benchmark” for how the country’s government will be structured. However, the biggest decision appears to have already been made, with the consensus among experts being that Xi is virtually guaranteed an unprecedented third term as president and preeminent leader of China. What is “integral process democracy?” Xi’s own definition of “integral democracy” is not entirely clear. He has described as a form of government in which “all major legislative decisions are made in accordance with procedures, by democratic deliberation and by scientific and democratic decision-making”. The description implies that the Chinese government is actively allowing citizens to influence policies and major decisions after local elections are over. China’s foreign ministry said the system represents “true, high-quality democracy that works.” “If the people wake up only to vote but then fall asleep, it’s not a real democracy”, The Chinese charge d’affaires in Australia wrote in December, attacking Western democracy. “If the people are offered high hopes during the election campaign but have no say afterwards, that is not real democracy.” In reality, there are no direct or competitive elections for Chinese executive leaders, according to the Freedom House nonprofitwho seeks and defends democracy and political freedom. In 2018Xi was nominated for a second term as China’s leader by a unanimous decision of 2,970 votes from the National Congress. In 2013Xi was elected for the first time with 2,952 votes for, one against and three abstentions. According to CGTN, the Chinese government’s decision-making system allows people to submit suggestions to the government. It’s also unclear whether the 8.54 million online opinions collected accurately represent “the voice of the people.” liberty house rated China’s internet freedom 10/100, citing barriers to accessing information, harsh censorship and serious violations of user rights. China is also known to have one of the most restrictive media environments. The exact date of the Chinese National Congress has not yet been announced, although state media say it should take place in the second half of 2022.

