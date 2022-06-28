FBI seizes phone of controversial Trump lawyer John Eastman





The number of people involved in the attempted execution of Donald Trump’s post-election plot was quite large and included Republicans working at the local, state and federal levels. But the number of people involved in crafting the anti-election scheme was relatively small.

Within the administration, the former president had Jeffrey Clark, the acting head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, whom Trump wanted to serve as acting attorney general as part of the plan to overthrow our democracy. Last week, federal investigators descended on Clarks’ home as part of the Justice Department investigation.

But outside the administration, the former president had another lawyer, John Eastman, who was also the key architect of the Republicans’ anti-election plot. What we didn’t know until yesterday was that the same day law enforcement raided Clark’s home, Eastman was also approached by the Feds. NBC News reported that Eastman admitted in a court filing that federal agents seized his phone.

In documents filed in federal court in New Mexico, Eastman said he was arrested last week in New Mexico by federal agents who executed a search warrant and seized his phone. He said FBI agents arrested him on Wednesday night as he walked to his car after having dinner at a restaurant with his wife and a friend. Officers searched Eastman, seized his phone and forced him to unlock it, he said.

The warrant authorized the seizure of any electronic or digital device, including cell phones, USB devices, iPads and computers identified in the affidavit and any information contained on those devices, according to the court filing.

We now know these details, not because of a Justice Department disclosure, but because Eastman filed a lawsuit, seeking to have the search warrant overturned and asking authorities to return his phone.

In case it wasn’t obvious, the apparent fact that federal agents were executing a search warrant suggests a judge found enough evidence of possible criminal misconduct to approve a warrant.

As for readers asking, wait, which one is John Eastman? lets revisit our recent coverage and review why he matters so much in the biggest scandal.

In theory, we should hardly be aware of the existence of Republican lawyers. After all, before joining the Trump team, the then-president saw it on Fox News and was impressed that Eastman was a rather obscure figure.

Even after Donald Trump’s defeat, Eastman, at least on paper, shouldn’t have been particularly relevant. He did not work in the White House attorney’s office. He was not the attorney general. He had no office in the Ministry of Justice. Eastman was, as MSNBC’s Chris Hayes described on air last week, a well-accredited crank.

But the radical lawyer had one thing going for him: The sitting president of the United States was eager to buy what Eastman was selling, and everyone around Trump soon realized that the lawyers’ opinions represented those of their bosses.

In law and politics, the lawyer may have been a fringe operator, better suited for a role on a far-right C-list podcast than a seat in the Oval Office, but in the aftermath of Election Day 2020 , Trump didn’t care much.

Why not? Because, as recent committee hearings on January 6 proved, Eastman helped concoct an illegal scheme, a scheme that Eastman knew was illegal and that the then president saw as a way to retain power. that he had not legitimately won.

However, Eastman wasn’t just the behind-the-scenes author of a ridiculous memo. The Republican attorney also effectively played the role of a lobbyist, advocating on behalf of a plot he admitted was illegal, begging authorities to follow his plot and even appearing at a pre-riot rally on 6 January to marry his wacky ideas. to radicalized Trump supporters.

Warned that the execution of his coup plan would likely lead to civil unrest and violence on American streets, Eastman was indifferent. Trump’s White House attorney Eric Herschmann testified before the Jan. 6 committee that he told Eastman his approach would lead to riots, adding, And he said words to the effect of, There has been violence in the history of our country, Eric, to protect democracy or protect the republic.

Herschmann told him to hire a criminal defense attorney, because he needed one. A few days later, Eastman emailed Rudy Giuliani, stating, I’ve decided I should be on the pardon list, if this is still ongoing.

In other words, Eastman feared prosecution, which was hardly an unreasonable concern given his role in an attempted coup. What’s more, it also helps explain why, when the GOP attorney agreed to sit down with investigators, he argued the Fifth at least a hundred times.

Given his interaction with the FBI last week, it seems he was right to be concerned.

