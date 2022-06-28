Prime Minister invites G7 countries to invest in India – The New Indian Express





By Express press service NEW DELHI: India is home to 17% of the world’s population but only accounts for 5% of total global carbon emissions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Schloss Elmau, Germany . The main reason behind this is our way of life, which is based on the theory of coexistence with nature, Modi said. Speaking at a session on climate, energy and health, Modi pointed out that India was on track to meet the target of 40% energy capacity from non-fossil sources nine years ahead of schedule. time. Citing India’s track record in tackling climate change, he called on the G-7 countries to tap into the huge clean energy technology market emerging in the country. G-7 countries can invest in research, innovation and manufacturing in this area, he said. Modi, who is attending the summit at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, met with many leaders on the sidelines. During his interaction with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, he discussed ways to enhance India-EU cooperation in trade, investment, technology and climate action. Modi also held talks with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, French President Emmanuel Macron, Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The G7 is an intergovernmental political grouping made up of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. Biden approaches Modi, shakes his hand

As world leaders prepared for the usual group photo op, US President Joe Biden was seen walking towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was chatting with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and patting him on the shoulder. The two leaders then shook hands and exchanged pleasantries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/jun/28/pm-invites-g7-countries-to-invest-in-india-2470445.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos