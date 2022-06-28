Politics
Turkey’s Erdogan meets Swedish, Finnish leaders over NATO standoff
US President Joe Biden is expected to meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday on the sidelines of the NATO summit, the day after talks with Swedish and Finnish leaders in Madrid.
Mr Erdogan opposed the two Nordic countries joining NATO, saying they had links to the PKK, a terrorist group banned by the United States and other NATO states.
The meeting between the two leaders could play a crucial role in breaking down Ankara’s resistance to offers from Sweden and Finland to join the Western military alliance after Russia invaded Ukraine.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday that Mr Erdogan would have the chance to meet Mr Biden at some point on Wednesday.
Before arriving in the Spanish capital, Mr Erdogan said talks had been held with Mr Biden’s team on Tuesday morning.
He expressed his desire to meet tonight or tomorrow. We said it was possible, Erdogan said, before flying to Madrid.
Talks between Turkish, Swedish and Finnish leaders and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg continued on Tuesday.
Turkey wanted to see the results of preparatory talks held in Brussels on Monday before deciding whether Sweden and Finland had done enough to lift their objections to joining the military alliance
Ankara, as a NATO member, can veto both bids at the summit.
We are a 70 year old member of NATO. Turkey is not a country that joined NATO by chance, Erdogan said.
We will see how much they [Finland and Sweden] have achieved, he said. We do not want empty words. We want results.
Washington, however, is confident that the candidacies of Finland and Sweden will be approved.
We also believe Finland and Sweden have made significant progress in addressing Turkey’s concerns, Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday aboard Air Force One en route to Madrid.
We also believe and are confident that they will eventually become members of the alliance and that Turkey’s concerns will be fully addressed.
Mr Stoltenberg said the alliance must take into account the security interests of all members and would meet with the Turkish leader to discuss Sweden and Finland’s application to join the organisation.
Turkey has expressed serious concerns over issues such as terrorism, and we all know that no NATO ally has suffered as many terrorist attacks as Turkey, Stoltenberg said.
Thousands of people have been killed by the PKK and other groups.
He promised to discuss with Turkey how to act more together and fight terrorism, but the dialogue was part of the accession process. I spoke several times with President Erdogan, with the President of Finland and the Prime Minister of Sweden. I will meet with them later today and hopefully we can make some progress.
Sweden and Finland traveled to the summit open to the possibility that Turkey would lift its objections only after the summit concludes on Thursday.
We have made progress. It certainly is, said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.
We are ready for something positive to happen today, but also for it to take longer, she added. We must be patient and continue discussions even after the summit.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic at this stage.
Updated: June 28, 2022, 4:18 p.m.
