Politics
At G7 summit, Jokowi calls for Russian fertilizers not to be subject to sanctions
President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of helping G7 member countries reintegrate Ukrainian wheat and Russian food and fertilizer products into global supply chains.
According to him, there are two ways to achieve this. The first is to immediately facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain. Second, proactively communicate with the world so that food and fertilizers from Russia are not subject to sanctions.
The request to lift the sanctions was made by Jokowi at a time when many countries were imposing various sanctions against Russia. This intensive communication must be done so that there is no prolonged doubt in the international public. This intensive communication must also be reinforced by communication with related parties such as banks, insurance, shipping and others, Jokowi said in his written statement, Tuesday (6/28).
This request is not without reason. The war, Jokowi said, had a huge impact on the food and fertilizer supply chain. Especially for fertilizers, if we fail to manage it, a rice crisis involving 2 billion people, especially in developing countries, may occur, he said.
In addition, during this G7 summit, Jokowi again called on the G7 and G20 member countries to work together to overcome the food crisis that threatens populations, especially in developing countries, so as not to fall into the abyss of hunger and extreme poverty.
According to the World Food Program (WFP), 323 million people in 2022 are at risk of facing acute food insecurity. The G7 and the G20 have a great responsibility to overcome this food crisis. Let’s take responsibility now, and from now on, said Jokowi.
He pointed out that food is the most basic human rights issue. Women from poor families are certainly those who suffer the most when faced with food shortages.
We must act quickly to find concrete solutions. Food production must be increased. The global food and fertilizer supply chain must return to normal, the president said.
On this occasion, Jokowi also asked the Heads of State of the G7 members to participate in investment in the clean energy sector, particularly in the development of electric cars and lithium batteries in the country.
According to him, the potential of Indonesia as a contributor to clean energy, both in the bowels of the earth, on land and at sea, is very important. Indonesia, he said, needs big investments and low-carbon technologies to support a fast and efficient transition to clean energy.
Indonesia needs at least $25-30 billion for the energy transition over the next eight years. “We can optimize this transition as an engine of economic growth, open business opportunities and create new jobs,” he explained.
Furthermore, the President also said that in Indonesia as well as other developing countries, the risk of climate change is very real. The risks are not only detrimental to health, but also difficult for farmers and fishermen.
We really hope for the support of all G7 countries in Indonesia’s G20 Presidency. See you in Bali. Thanks, he said.
Contradictory
Professor of International Relations and Political Communication at the University of Jember Muhammad Iqbal said Jokowi’s call at the G7 event to invest in the clean energy sector as well as the demand for the lifting of sanctions about fertilizers and Russian food could be considered contradictory.
The reason for this is that the clean energy policies put in place by the government have not been maximized, especially since Indonesia is still dependent on the import market for fertilizers and wheat.
In the sector of the use of new and renewable energies (EBT), for example, the achievement is still far from the objective. In fact, the potential of Indonesia in this sector is very important. Moreover, food and fertilizer policies are still not pro-poor.
I think it will go in this (contradictory) direction. If you look at how the G7 countries reacted when Jokowi promoted investment in food and clean energy, given the national conditions, the fact is that clean energy development continues to be achieved, yes, but the problem is fossil energy, and the relative trend because imports of wheat and fertilizers have not decreased, but they are increasing. Additionally, subsidies for food and fertilizer have tended to decline over the past two years and have been significantly reduced, he told VOA.
According to Muhhamad, after Jokowi returns to his homeland, the government must act quickly to maximize the food sector and utilize energy. This, he said, was to open the eyes of the world to the fact that Indonesia has also been involved in suppressing global warming and increasing food security.
Jokowi’s statement, on the one hand, deserves our encouragement, but on the other hand, we hope that when he returns to his native country, Jokowi can continue to act quickly by ordering ministers to make many breakthroughs in the course of the two years remaining so that next year Indonesia will have figures to remove the earth’s temperature, the threat of global warming, including expansion to be able to achieve sufficient food security, he concluded. [gi/ab]
Sources
2/ https://www.voaindonesia.com/a/di-ajang-ktt-g7-jokowi-minta-pupuk-rusia-tidak-dikenai-sanksi/6636457.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Atlantic Hockey Announces 2022-23 Season Schedule June 28, 2022
- As monkeypox spreads, the United States is planning a vaccination campaign June 28, 2022
- Connecting Texas earthquakes to oil and gas production June 28, 2022
- Turkey lifts NATO veto June 28, 2022
- Tips for experiencing the Hollywood sign the eco-friendly way – Orange County Register June 28, 2022