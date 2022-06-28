At G7 summit, Jokowi calls for Russian fertilizers not to be subject to sanctions

President Joko Widodo stressed the importance of helping G7 member countries reintegrate Ukrainian wheat and Russian food and fertilizer products into global supply chains.

According to him, there are two ways to achieve this. The first is to immediately facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain. Second, proactively communicate with the world so that food and fertilizers from Russia are not subject to sanctions.

The request to lift the sanctions was made by Jokowi at a time when many countries were imposing various sanctions against Russia. This intensive communication must be done so that there is no prolonged doubt in the international public. This intensive communication must also be reinforced by communication with related parties such as banks, insurance, shipping and others, Jokowi said in his written statement, Tuesday (6/28).

This request is not without reason. The war, Jokowi said, had a huge impact on the food and fertilizer supply chain. Especially for fertilizers, if we fail to manage it, a rice crisis involving 2 billion people, especially in developing countries, may occur, he said.

In addition, during this G7 summit, Jokowi again called on the G7 and G20 member countries to work together to overcome the food crisis that threatens populations, especially in developing countries, so as not to fall into the abyss of hunger and extreme poverty.

According to the World Food Program (WFP), 323 million people in 2022 are at risk of facing acute food insecurity. The G7 and the G20 have a great responsibility to overcome this food crisis. Let’s take responsibility now, and from now on, said Jokowi.

He pointed out that food is the most basic human rights issue. Women from poor families are certainly those who suffer the most when faced with food shortages.

We must act quickly to find concrete solutions. Food production must be increased. The global food and fertilizer supply chain must return to normal, the president said.

On this occasion, Jokowi also asked the Heads of State of the G7 members to participate in investment in the clean energy sector, particularly in the development of electric cars and lithium batteries in the country.

According to him, the potential of Indonesia as a contributor to clean energy, both in the bowels of the earth, on land and at sea, is very important. Indonesia, he said, needs big investments and low-carbon technologies to support a fast and efficient transition to clean energy.

Indonesia needs at least $25-30 billion for the energy transition over the next eight years. “We can optimize this transition as an engine of economic growth, open business opportunities and create new jobs,” he explained.

Furthermore, the President also said that in Indonesia as well as other developing countries, the risk of climate change is very real. The risks are not only detrimental to health, but also difficult for farmers and fishermen.

We really hope for the support of all G7 countries in Indonesia’s G20 Presidency. See you in Bali. Thanks, he said.

Contradictory

Professor of International Relations and Political Communication at the University of Jember Muhammad Iqbal said Jokowi’s call at the G7 event to invest in the clean energy sector as well as the demand for the lifting of sanctions about fertilizers and Russian food could be considered contradictory.

The reason for this is that the clean energy policies put in place by the government have not been maximized, especially since Indonesia is still dependent on the import market for fertilizers and wheat.

In the sector of the use of new and renewable energies (EBT), for example, the achievement is still far from the objective. In fact, the potential of Indonesia in this sector is very important. Moreover, food and fertilizer policies are still not pro-poor.

I think it will go in this (contradictory) direction. If you look at how the G7 countries reacted when Jokowi promoted investment in food and clean energy, given the national conditions, the fact is that clean energy development continues to be achieved, yes, but the problem is fossil energy, and the relative trend because imports of wheat and fertilizers have not decreased, but they are increasing. Additionally, subsidies for food and fertilizer have tended to decline over the past two years and have been significantly reduced, he told VOA.

According to Muhhamad, after Jokowi returns to his homeland, the government must act quickly to maximize the food sector and utilize energy. This, he said, was to open the eyes of the world to the fact that Indonesia has also been involved in suppressing global warming and increasing food security.

Jokowi’s statement, on the one hand, deserves our encouragement, but on the other hand, we hope that when he returns to his native country, Jokowi can continue to act quickly by ordering ministers to make many breakthroughs in the course of the two years remaining so that next year Indonesia will have figures to remove the earth’s temperature, the threat of global warming, including expansion to be able to achieve sufficient food security, he concluded. [gi/ab]