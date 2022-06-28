Police confirm Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong for handover celebrations, road and MTR closures, and announced no-fly zones

Police today confirmed that Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit the city for the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to Chinese rule this week and announced that, in preparation, major roads in Wan Chai and the MTR station of the exhibition center will close in phases from Wednesday.

It comes after days of uncertainty over whether Xi will travel to the city for the official July Day celebrations on Thursday and Friday.

Speaking at a press conference, Lui Kam-ho, deputy commissioner of police for operations, said the Chinese leader will attend a number of official and festive events and officiate the inauguration ceremony of the new cabinet.

During the event, the police [are] He is responsible for ensuring the personal safety and security of our President and ensuring that official events he will attend and other related functions are conducted in a safe, orderly and secure manner, he said.

To do so, Lui said the force would provide motorcade escorts and personal protection for Xi, adding that there would be temporary road closures and traffic diversions.

From 2 a.m. Wednesday, all roads on the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center peninsula will be closed, including Expo Drive, Convention Avenue and sections of Fleming Road and Lung Wo Road.

From 1am on Thursday, the MTR Exhibition Center station will be closed. The East Rail line will continue to operate but will not stop at MTR Exhibition Center station.

Visit the Department of Transport website for the full list of road closures and traffic diversions.

People traveling to the peninsula as well as the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center will need to pass security checks during this time.

Police have urged motorists not to travel to the affected area of ​​Wan Chai North as traffic jams are expected.

Nearby areas of Central, Admiralty and Causeway Bay are also expected to be affected.

Lui also said the Civil Aviation Department will designate temporary restricted flying areas near Victoria Harbor and several designated areas on Thursday and Friday, meaning aircraft and other flying objects will not be able to enter the area.

Small unmanned aircraft, more commonly known as drones, will not be able to fly throughout Hong Kong during this time.

Police [are] fully aware that the security measures, traffic planning and temporary restricted flying area could cause some degree of inconvenience to the community. However, such arrangements have been implemented after evaluating different risk factors and we have a duty to ensure that the security operation is carried out in a safe and orderly manner, Lui said.

The force also warned residents not to commit acts of violence or interfere in the security operation.

The police will not tolerate any act of violence or public disorder and will not tolerate anything that can interfere with and undermine the security operation, Lui said, adding that the force will take resolute action if anyone commits such acts.

He said that to date, they have yet to receive any notification from any organization regarding their intention to hold any public events during the period.

However, it will set aside a designated public activity area outside of the Security Zone and a petition area for members of the public to hold activities and submit petition letters.