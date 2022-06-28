Imran Khan says ‘coalition governments are no solution to crises’ – Latest News – The Nation





Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Monday said coalition governments were a solution to the crisis as he predicted rising inflation in the country.

He said he would lead the Islamabad protest at Parade Ground on July 2 against the imported government imposed by a US plot, saying a peaceful democratic movement was imperative to rid the nation of thieves.

In this regard, the President of the PTI presided over the meeting of the political committee of the parties, which discussed the latest political situation, the inflation spiral and its future line of action, as well as the protest meeting offered early next month here.

The meeting was attended by Central General Secretary Asad Umar, PTI Chairman KP Pervez Khattak, Asad Qaiser and Aamir Mehmood Kiyani along with other central and regional leaders. During the meeting, the forum condemned in the strongest terms the poor law and order situation witnessed during the first phase of local body elections in Sindh.

The committee also expressed deep concern over the alleged failure of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to organize fair, transparent and credible parliamentary elections in the province. The meeting had strong reservations over growing complaints of pre-election rigging by the coalition government in 20 constituencies in Punjab, where by-votes are due to take place on July 17.

The PTI leadership said the people’s enthusiasm for the by-elections was a beacon of hope, as the days of imported governments were numbered. A briefing was given to the committee regarding the preparations for the large protest rally to be held on July 2. In this regard, PTI Rawalpindi and Islamabad organizations have been given special instructions to speed up their preparations and public mobilization campaigns to make the gathering a historic event. an event.

The committee discussed the government’s imported preparations for passing the budget and soaring prices, compounding the problems of the masses. During the meeting, the participants expressed their satisfaction with the decisive victory of the PTI in the PK-7 Swat, in which the PTI inflicted defeat on the candidate of the PNA, who was supported by 13 political parties. .

Speaking on the occasion, the PTI Chairman said he would lead the July 2 Rawalpindi-Islamabad protest rally, adding that a strong anti-government movement was inevitable as this incompetent, imported and notorious government of criminals was imposed on the nation.

Imran said people from all walks of life, especially young people and women, are politically more mature now, as was clear from the strong and overwhelming reaction of conscious people to the ousting of the elected government by a foreign plot. .

He said the local Mir Jafar flouted the constitution, law and democratic values ​​more ruthlessly than the dictators. The PTI Chairman noted that the thieves’ governments of Sind and Punjab were busy stealing the elections, but the ECP remained unmoved and watched the situation as a silent spectator.

Imran claimed: “The whole democratic system was put in play in order to impose these slaves on the nation, which gave itself NRO-2 to save its corruption from 1,100 billion rupees. However, the nation rejected the new NRO for thieves who made their lives miserable due to crushing inflation. He said that only a peaceful democratic movement for true freedom could lift the nation out of the quagmire into which it has been plunged by these slaves.

