Latest from Boris Johnson: Sturgeon sets date for second Scottish independence referendum





Boris Johnson says he’s not worried about MPs plotting against him while he was at the G7 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has set a date for the proposed second referendum on Scottish independence. She told MSPs it would be held on October 19, 2023, with the question to be asked being the same as in the 2014 vote. Should Scotland be an independent country? Ms Sturgeon said she would write to Boris Johnson to tell him of her plans. She added that she would make it clear that she is ready and willing to negotiate the terms of a Section 30 order with him, which would give Holyrood the power to hold a referendum. Mr Johnson has previously refused his calls for another referendum. Meanwhile, the Tory MP who organized the campaign that toppled Theresa May is running in the party’s election to brace for another push to bring down Boris Johnson. Steve Baker hopes a seat on the executive of the powerful 1922 committee of backbenchers will allow him to change the rules to allow another vote of no confidence if necessary. The serial rebel has described the prime minister’s stance as intolerable if he is found to have lied to parliament about the No 10 party scandal, most of which he was involved in. Key points Show last update



1656434743 Simon Case says it’s hard for officials like Sue Gray to pass judgment on ministers Simon Case says it’s hard for officials like Sue Gray to pass judgment on ministers Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2022 5:45 p.m. 1656432839 The Prime Minister announces the launch of a public inquiry into Covid-19 Boris Johnson has announced the launch of the public coronavirus inquiry and set out its terms of reference, days after bereaved families warned they could take legal action against the government over delay. Britain’s Covid-19 inquiry is now officially established and able to begin its important work, the Prime Minister said in a written statement on Tuesday. The survey will examine, examine and report on pandemic preparations and response in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, up to and including the official date of establishment of the inquiry, June 28, 2022. It comes more than six months after Mr Johnson appointed Baroness Hallett to chair the inquiry in December 2021, and after previously saying the inquiry would start in the spring of this year. On Sunday, the Covid-19 group Bereaved Families for Justice threatened to seek judicial review for failing to provide a date for the investigation into governments’ handling of the pandemic. After Tuesday’s launch, the band tweeted that they could finally begin to learn from the terrible pain we’ve endured… However, it is a shame that after six months of inexplicable delays, the government has finally decided to act just two days after we announced that we were considering a judicial review for their waste of time. This shows that they were simply delaying the process for as long as they could get away with, and there are going to be serious consequences if valuable evidence was lost as a result. The Baroness (Hallett) will now have to move the process forward as quickly as possible so that lessons can be learned ahead of future waves. Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2022 5:13 p.m. 1656431924 Tory MPs fear defection will strengthen Boris Johnson’s leadership Tory rebel MPs fear defections to Labor could strengthen Boris Johnson’s hand in the battle to oust him from Downing Street. Three MPs are reportedly considering giving the floor to the Sir Keir Starmers party. In January, Tory Red Wall MP Christian Wakeford defected to Labor just weeks after the partygate scandal broke. In doing so, he publicly called on the Prime Minister to resign and leave No 10. Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2022 4:58 p.m. 1656430851 Metropolitan Police placed in special measures by watchdog The Metropolitan Police have been placed in special measures by a watchdog. HM Inspectorate of Constabulary said the force is now monitored through a process that provides additional review and support to help it make improvements. The full report detailing the watchdogs’ reason for the rare move has not been released, but it follows several scandals involving crimes committed by officers, including the murder of Sarah Everard. Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2022 4:40 p.m. 1656429559 The Prime Minister will take the time to carefully consider how to fulfill Lord Geidts’ role as ethics adviser Boris Johnson feels it is right to take the time to carefully consider how to fulfill the role of ethics adviser following the resignation of Lord Geidts, Downing Street has said. A No 10 spokesperson said there was no update on the recruitment process. Were aware of the questions that Lord Geidt himself has raised, as has the Pacac (Committee on Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs) in relation to this role, and the Prime Minister continues to try to take the time to carefully consider these matters before any final decision is taken, but to stress that we remain fully committed to ensuring that all ministers, including the prime minister, are held accountable for maintaining high standards, the official said. We think he is entitled to take the time to carefully consider how best to fulfill the role, given what I have said about the Prime Minister’s emphasis on maintaining standards of high behavior. Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2022 4:19 p.m. 1656429001 Sturgeon says she won’t allow Scottish democracy to be ‘prisoner’ to Johnson Sturgeon says she won’t allow Scottish democracy to be ‘prisoner’ to Johnson Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2022 4:10 p.m. 1656427335 Head of Civil Service says Prime Minister’s decision on Partygate inquiry has put Sue Gray in a really difficult position The Civil Service chief said putting civil servants like Sue Gray in a position to judge the behavior of ministers including Boris Johnson is a challenge and should be avoided where possible. Simon Case told a Commons committee that Ms Gray was put in a genuinely difficult position when Mr Johnson chose her to lead the Partygate inquiry. He said the position of independent adviser to the Prime Minister occupied by Christopher Geidt until his resignation this month had been created precisely to avoid the tension which saw the career civil servant under intense pressure before the publication of her explosive report in May. Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2022 3:42 p.m. 1656426114 Nicola Sturgeon sets date for Scottish independence referendum bill Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has told MSPs the bill provides for a referendum to be held on October 19, 2023, with the question to be asked the same as in the 2014 vote. Should Scotland be a independent country? Ms Sturgeon said she would write to Boris Johnson to tell him of her plans. She added that she would make it clear that she is ready and willing to negotiate the terms of a Section 30 order with him, which would give Holyrood the power to hold a referendum. But with the Prime Minister having repeatedly refused his calls for another referendum, Ms Sturgeon added. What I don’t want to do, what I will never do, is allow Scottish democracy to be a prisoner to Boris Johnson or any Prime Minister. The Prime Minister said: My determination is to ensure a process which allows the people of Scotland, whether it is a yes, a no or a decision to be made, to express their views in a legal and constitutional referendum so that the opinion of the majority can be established fairly and democratically. The measures I am setting out today aim to achieve this. Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2022 3:21 p.m. 1656424771 Boris Johnson says he doesn’t expect direct war with Russia Boris Johnson says he doesn’t expect direct war with Russia Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2022 2:59 p.m. 1656421852 Government under investigation over appalling management of sewage dumped into rivers An environmental watchdog has announced it will investigate the enforcement of rules on untreated sewage pumped into rivers and seas in England. The newly formed Environmental Protection Board will investigate Environment Secretary George Eustice, along with the Environment Agency and Ofwat, the water utility regulator, over how they regulate the use of combined sewer overflows (CSOs), as water quality deterioration mounts. The investigation will seek to determine whether these authorities have failed to comply with their respective obligations with regard to the regulation, including monitoring and enforcement, of water companies’ obligations in relation to waste water management, the official said. ‘OEP in a press release. Joe MiddletonJune 28, 2022 2:10 p.m.

