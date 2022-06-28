Report: If Donald Trump isn’t laughing at his pants at the Jan. 6 hearing, he probably should be





The January 6 committee has been investigating the events before, during and after the violent attack on the Capitol for nearly a year now, but on Monday it announced it would hold an unscheduled hearing to present the evidence recently. obtained. According to the New York Times, this evidence was obtained from Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last White House chief of staff. And from what we already know Hutchinson told the panel, it sure sounds like the ex-president and his allies should be worried!

As the Times notes, Hutchinson provided the panel with some of his biggest revelations to date, all made during videotaped closed-door testimony, portions of which have been shown or alluded to in previous hearings. Hutchinson, for example, confirmed she was in the room when Meadows revealed that Trump had complained about Mike Pence being taken to a safe place on January 6 and said something to the effect that Mr. Maybe Pence should be hanged.

Hutchinson, per Politico, also told the panel investigating the Capitol attack that she saw Meadows cremate documents after a meeting in her office with Rep. Scott Perry, who worked with the White House in its attempt to annul the results of the elections; that a Secret Service agent told Meadows there were reports predicting potential violence on January 6; that the White House Office of Legal Counsel, in a meeting with Meadows and Rudy Giuliani and others, indicated that the plan to round up surrogate voters and vote for Trump was not legal; that Giuliani, Meadows and various members of Congress were discussing the fake voters’ conspiracy on Thanksgiving 2020; and that six House Republicans have asked for forgiveness for their activities around Jan. 6. Among other things !

On Monday, after the committee announced the unscheduled hearing but before any witnesses were revealed, John Dean, White House counsel under Richard Nixon, tweeted: BETTER BE A BIG BUSINESS: There was no only one surprise witness at the Senate Watergate committee hearings. On July 16, 1973, an unannounced witness appeared: Alex Butterfield, who testified that Nixon’s secret recording system changed history forever!

In other potentially bad news for Trump and company, we also learned on Monday that the FBI had seized the phone of John Eastman, the right-wing attorney who drafted a six-step plan for Pence to block the certification of the victory for Joe Bidens, from whom Trump is reportedly trying to distance himself. According to the Washington Post, Eastmans lawyer asked a judge to return the phone to his client, who later appeared on Fox News, where Tucker Carlson advised non-Biden voters to delete their emails and SMS:

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2022/06/january-6-hearing-cassidy-hutchinson-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos