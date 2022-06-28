Politics
Erdogan discussing NATO expansion at Madrid summit
Finnish and Swedish leaders met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid in a bid to get him to withdraw his objections to their membership.
Erdogan has stubbornly refused to greenlight the Nordic couple’s candidacies – filed in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine – despite pleas from his NATO allies to pave the way for their entry.
He was due to meet US President Joe Biden on Wednesday on the sidelines of the rally focused on responding to the Kremlin’s invasion of his pro-Western neighbor.
Turkey can essentially veto Finland and Sweden joining NATO since all members must agree to accept new members.
Ankara has accused Finland and specifically Sweden of offering sanctuary to Kurdish militants who have been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state for decades.
The Turkish leader also called on the two countries to lift the arms embargoes imposed on Turkey in 2019 following Ankara’s military offensive in Syria.
Sweden and Finland traveled to the NATO meeting open to the possibility that Turkey would lift its objections only after the summit concludes on Thursday.
“We have made progress. That is definitely the case,” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.
“We are ready for something positive to happen today, but also for it to take longer,” she added. “We must be patient and continue discussions even after the summit.”
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said he was neither “optimistic nor pessimistic at this stage”.
But Erdogan said he wanted to see the results of preparatory talks held in Brussels on Monday before deciding whether Sweden and Finland had done enough to lift his objections to NATO membership.
“We’ll see how far they (Finland and Sweden) have come,” he said on Monday before flying to Madrid for the summit.
“We don’t want empty words. We want results.”
– ‘Interest of the alliance-
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden and Erdogan would meet “at some point” on the sidelines of the summit on Wednesday.
But he stressed that the United States was not adopting a “brokerage role” and would leave the NATO secretary general in charge.
“Rather, we are going to do what many other allies have done, which is to publicly and privately indicate that we believe it is in the interests of the alliance to achieve this,” he said. -he adds.
“And we also believe that Finland and Sweden have taken significant steps forward to address Turkey’s concerns.”
Analysts believe the meeting between Erdogan and Biden could play a crucial role in breaking down Turkey’s resistance to offers from Sweden and Finland to join the Western defense alliance in response to the war.
The two leaders have had a cold relationship since Biden’s election due to US human rights concerns under Erdogan.
Biden and Erdogan last met briefly in October on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome.
– Interviews on fighter jets –
Erdogan’s ability to maintain a close working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin while supporting Ukraine’s war effort has made him an important player in the conflict.
But those ties have also complicated his relationship with Biden and NATO.
Washington sanctioned Ankara for taking delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system in 2019.
The purchase saw the United States withdraw Turkey from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program and impose trade restrictions on its military procurement agency.
But Washington has signaled it may be willing to move past the dispute.
The Biden administration has suspended the possibility of supplying Ankara with older-generation F-16 jets that could replenish the Turkish Air Force’s aging fleet.
“The most important issue is the F-16 issue. It’s still on the table,” Erdogan said of his upcoming talks with Biden.
Sources
2/ https://www.thecitizen.co.tz/tanzania/news/international/erdogan-in-crunch-nato-expansion-talks-at-madrid-summit-3862850
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- ‘Heartstopper’ stars Yasmin Finney and Kit Connor sit front row at the Kenzo fashion show | Addison Rae, Ansel Elgort, Cruz Beckham, Mode, Coup De Coeur, Jaden Smith, Kit Connor, Nico Hiraga, Rickey Thompson, Yasmin Finney June 28, 2022
- I’m glad Bollywood gave us Ambar from ‘Salaam Namaste, ‘Cause she was a role model for my teen June 28, 2022
- PTI leader Imran Khan will address the nation today June 28, 2022
- Asian markets close in the green on Tuesday June 28, 2022
- VMware Selected as HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year in 2022 VMware News and Stories June 28, 2022