Erdogan discussing NATO expansion at Madrid summit

By AFP

Finnish and Swedish leaders met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid in a bid to get him to withdraw his objections to their membership.

Erdogan has stubbornly refused to greenlight the Nordic couple’s candidacies – filed in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine – despite pleas from his NATO allies to pave the way for their entry.

He was due to meet US President Joe Biden on Wednesday on the sidelines of the rally focused on responding to the Kremlin’s invasion of his pro-Western neighbor.

Turkey can essentially veto Finland and Sweden joining NATO since all members must agree to accept new members.

Ankara has accused Finland and specifically Sweden of offering sanctuary to Kurdish militants who have been waging an insurgency against the Turkish state for decades.

The Turkish leader also called on the two countries to lift the arms embargoes imposed on Turkey in 2019 following Ankara’s military offensive in Syria.

Sweden and Finland traveled to the NATO meeting open to the possibility that Turkey would lift its objections only after the summit concludes on Thursday.

“We have made progress. That is definitely the case,” Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde said.

“We are ready for something positive to happen today, but also for it to take longer,” she added. “We must be patient and continue discussions even after the summit.”

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said he was neither “optimistic nor pessimistic at this stage”.

But Erdogan said he wanted to see the results of preparatory talks held in Brussels on Monday before deciding whether Sweden and Finland had done enough to lift his objections to NATO membership.

“We’ll see how far they (Finland and Sweden) have come,” he said on Monday before flying to Madrid for the summit.

“We don’t want empty words. We want results.”

– ‘Interest of the alliance-

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Biden and Erdogan would meet “at some point” on the sidelines of the summit on Wednesday.

But he stressed that the United States was not adopting a “brokerage role” and would leave the NATO secretary general in charge.

“Rather, we are going to do what many other allies have done, which is to publicly and privately indicate that we believe it is in the interests of the alliance to achieve this,” he said. -he adds.

“And we also believe that Finland and Sweden have taken significant steps forward to address Turkey’s concerns.”

Analysts believe the meeting between Erdogan and Biden could play a crucial role in breaking down Turkey’s resistance to offers from Sweden and Finland to join the Western defense alliance in response to the war.

The two leaders have had a cold relationship since Biden’s election due to US human rights concerns under Erdogan.

Biden and Erdogan last met briefly in October on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Rome.

– Interviews on fighter jets –

Erdogan’s ability to maintain a close working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin while supporting Ukraine’s war effort has made him an important player in the conflict.

But those ties have also complicated his relationship with Biden and NATO.

Washington sanctioned Ankara for taking delivery of an advanced Russian missile defense system in 2019.

The purchase saw the United States withdraw Turkey from the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program and impose trade restrictions on its military procurement agency.

But Washington has signaled it may be willing to move past the dispute.

The Biden administration has suspended the possibility of supplying Ankara with older-generation F-16 jets that could replenish the Turkish Air Force’s aging fleet.

“The most important issue is the F-16 issue. It’s still on the table,” Erdogan said of his upcoming talks with Biden.