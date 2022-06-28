In pictures: Hong Kong police to set up safe zones for Xi Jinping’s planned visit on July 1, drones banned

Hong Kong police will close roads, air bridges and walkways in areas Chinese leader Xi Jinping is expected to visit and pass through on Friday, as the city marks 25 years since its handover from Britain to China .

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6471%"/> Barriers outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in Wan Chai. Photo: Hillary Leung/HKFP.



Police on Tuesday announced their high-level security deployment for the visit scheduled for July 1, when Xi is due to attend events celebrating Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule 25 years ago. He will also inaugurate the new administration led by new chief executive John Lee.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Operations, Lui Kam-ho, said the Force was required to ensure the Chinese leader’s personal safety and security by providing motorcade escort and personal protection.

A central security zone will be set up in areas where Xi is expected to stay, visit and pass through, while outlying areas will also be listed as security zones. Senior officials said traffic and pedestrian diversions will be put in place, including the temporary closure of walkways and flyovers as the Xis motorcade passes.

The Admiralty and Wan Chai North will be the most affected by the security measures, police said. The area around the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center north of Convention Avenue will be cordoned off between Thursday and Friday. People and vehicles entering the area will be subject to security screening, such as verification of their identity and personal effects.

The MTR Exhibition Center station will be closed on Thursday and Friday, while 23 bus lines terminating at Wan Chai North and 30 bus lines that pass through the area will move their terminus or be diverted.

The Civil Aviation Department will set up temporary restricted flying areas near Victoria Harbor and several other designated areas, Lui said, as police and the government flight service are set to swoop down. engage in frequent flight duties during the security operation. Aircraft and flying objects will be prohibited from entering restricted areas.

Small unmanned aircraft, including drones, will also be banned from flying anywhere in the city during Xi’s visit, police said, after careful consideration of the risk assessment. Police have looked at overseas drone attacks, drone technology advancements and their latest information on the design of the short-term interdiction, Lui said, adding that the settlement will be imposed by invoking Article 19 of the the new small unmanned aircraft ordinance.

The deputy police chief said the Force had not received any notification from any organization to hold public events on the anniversary of the handover. But an area for public activities will be reserved outside the security zone, while citizens can also drop petition letters in a designated area.

We call on people who will be participating in public events to comply with the instructions of our officers at the scene and to comply with the latest anti-epidemic and social distancing requirements in accordance with the regulations in force, Lui said, adding that he understood that the police security measure may cause some degree of embarrassment to the public.

Shortly before the announcement of the police deployment, the League of Social Democrats, one of the last active pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong, said it would not stage any protests on the 25th anniversary of the handover after some of its volunteers were called into meetings by National Security. police.

Asked to comment on the level of security risks in Hong Kong, Ho said the current assessment showed it to be medium, with no concrete intelligence to suggest Hong Kong would be subject to a terrorist attack.

But the senior brass pointed to what he described as an insurge of homegrown terrorism in recent years, saying the Force had seized firearms and explosives during arrest operations, which were similar to weapons used during terrorist attacks abroad. The police therefore had serious concerns that Xi was threatened with terrorist attacks during his visit, Lui said.

Due to geopolitics and international [political] landscape, our country’s president coming to Hong Kong to attend this event will definitely be the focus of the world’s concerns, the deputy police commissioner said.

Kenneth Kwok, assistant police commissioner, special duty, support, said the Force would do its best to provide assistance to the press and facilitate the work of the media as long as the police operation was not compromised.

He said the Information Services Department (ISD) would be responsible for coordinating with reporters reporting inside the celebration venues, and that official footage and information would be released at regular intervals throughout. of the day. More than 100 officers from the Police Public Relations Directorate will be deployed to provide media liaison work outside the celebration venues.

Meanwhile, authorities have further stepped up media coverage of the anniversary events, with at least 10 outlets including HKFP denied access on the grounds of Covid-19. ISD said the new arrangements were made considering the latest epidemic situation.

