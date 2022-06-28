Cassidy Hutchinson, Trump’s White House aide, will testify before the January 6 committee





Cassidy Hutchinson, a top aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is expected to testify in person at the January 6 surprise committee hearing, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

Driving the news: Hutchinson, who was Meadows’ most trusted aide, was a crucial witness for the committee, offering an inside account of the West Wing in the days leading up to, during and after the attack on the Capitol of January 6. .

Given her closeness to the chief of staff and her access to the workings of the White House, she had an extraordinary view of the events of January 6, including perhaps closed-door conversations and paper trails that most employees were unaware. the testimony was first reported by Punchbowl News.

Why it matters: Hutchinson is perhaps the most dangerous witness for Trump so far because, unlike many others who had primary access to the former president, she is not directly or indirectly on Trump’s payroll.

Hutchinson is not dependent on Trump to sign political candidates as clients, nor does he work for any company or think tank affiliated with Trump. Hutchinson told the committee she was present when Meadows described hearing Trump’s positive reaction to rioters in the Capitol calling for Vice President Mike Pence to be hanged. A pre-recorded video of Hutchinson of her testimony before the committee was also shown during the panel’s final hearing, during which she testified that six House Republican lawmakers who worked to throw out the electoral vote count on January 6 asked for forgiveness after the attack.

Between the lines: Hutchinson’s change of lawyers while being investigated by the committee from Trump-aligned lawyer Stefan Passantino to former Justice Department official Jody Hunt reported she is no longer attached to Trumpworld.

What we know: Recent reports detailed that Meadows burned papers in his fireplace after the Jan. 6 riot.

The committee wanted to know what those documents contained and what else Hutchinson heard and saw in recent days as Trump plotted to nullify the 2020 election. Hutchinson has previously appeared for several closed-door depositions, from so the committee already knows how valuable his testimony is. The decision to bring Hutchinson before the panel for a formal hearing shows that they believe the material she offers justifies upsetting their carefully crafted schedule to have her speak publicly in a highly televised setting.

