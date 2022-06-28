US senator blames Imran Khan for strained relations between Washington and Islamabad





NNA | Updated: Jun 28, 2022 10:54 PM IST

New York [US], Jun 28 (ANI): US Senate Majority Leader Charles E Schumer on Tuesday accused former Prime Minister Imran Khan of strained US-Pakistan relations. to help foster bilateral relations between Pakistan and the United States,” The News Internationa quoted Schumer as he addressed a gathering of the American-Pakistan Advocacy Group (APDG) in New York. Schumer said he reiterated the Biden administration’s position regarding Imran Khan’s allegations of US government involvement in overthrowing his government. Responding to a question on US policy, if Imran Khan returns to power after winning the election, the US Senate Majority Leader further said that the US is holding a dialogue with an elected head of government , adding that no matter how intensely you disagree with someone, the best way to resolve issues is to hold dialogues, reported The News International. “The United States believes in democratic norms and values ​​and respects the democratic process, the United States has followed a strategy to accept those elected through the democratic process,” Schumer added. The leader of the PTI qualified and reiterated the Shehbaz Sharif government as a government “backed by the United States, and has been calling for new elections since the latter came to power. Earlier analysis noted that Imran Khan’s anti-American rhetoric and his accusations against the United States of conspiring to oust him from power are hurting the country’s relationship with the West.

While the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is keen to repair the fences damaged by its predecessor, the Imran Khan government. The targets are the United States and to some extent India, ostensibly under American persuasion. The Sharif government is playing with Washington, unlike Imran Khan’s anti-American campaign which intensified after he was ousted from power. Pakistan’s economy already faces a huge challenge and the country often turns to Western-led multilateral financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. helping the country’s economy at the Washington-based IMF, which has provided 22 bailouts to Pakistan since 1958, The Hill reported. mature and stay afloat. Its economy still depends on an IMF lifeline, while Russia is unable to help Pakistan, and China has adopted a wait-and-see approach. Apart from this, the West also has a significant influence on money laundering and terrorist financing. watchdog of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). This is essentially crucial as the FATF continues to keep Pakistan on the “grey list” for terrorist funding. Earlier, Khan said the PTI government had controlled fuel prices despite pressure from the IMF and reduced the petrol tariff by Rs 10 per litre. He said the United States had decided to overthrow the PTI government through a conspiracy while ‘Mir Jafer and Mir Sadiq of Pakistan’ were aiding in the alleged foreign plot, adding that he had warned neutrals of the consequences destructive to the national economy in the event of a foreign conspiracy. success, reported ARY News. If we seek facilitation from the United States, then there would be a compromise on national security and sovereignty. India, the US and Israel are aiming to target Pakistan’s security,” he said, as reported by ARY News. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/us-senator-blames-imran-khan-for-strained-washington-islamabad-relations20220628225416 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos