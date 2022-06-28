Reviews | No, Donald Trump probably can’t defeat Kevin McCarthy





Placeholder while loading article actions

Donald Trump may be upset with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s decision to withdraw Republican nominations from the House Select Committee on Jan. 6. But don’t think for a moment that the discontent of former presidents will hurt McCarthy’s bid to become president. This will not be the case.

Members of the Chamber select their leaders based on a number of criteria. By far the most important is their ability to raise funds and elect more members of the same party. McCarthy passes this test with flying colors.

He’s a prodigious fundraiser, bringing in more than $104 million this cycle in April for the House Republican campaign coffers. That money, along with fundraising from outside allies such as the Congressional Leadership Fund, ensures that existing members and challengers will have the cash to fend off Democratic enemies. Many Republican members will owe their victories to McCarthy’s millions, and they will not throw the golden goose lightly.

Members will also have to weigh Trump’s own brand in decline. Surely Republicans now understand that an endorsement from Trump is not a ticket to the Republican primary winner’s circle. Rep. Nancy Mace (RS.C.) held off a strong Trump-backed challenger in her recent primary, and Georgia’s Mike Collins and Rich McCormick also easily fended off Trump endorsers in safe and open seats. The average Republican member won’t want to irritate Trump, but he also knows that Trump’s displeasure does not bode political doom.

FollowHenry Olsen’s reviewFollowAdd

So theres the question of who would serve as an alternative to McCarthy. It’s a political truism that you can’t beat someone without someone. House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (La.) isn’t particularly close to Trump, and he was also on record shortly after the Jan. 6 riot suggesting the party should quit Trump. The third-highest-ranked House Republican, Elise Stefanik (NY), is a Trump favorite, but her relatively subdued record means she probably couldn’t win majority support. Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), a Trump advocate and former House Freedom Caucus leader, remains too extreme for the middle member. Additionally, Jordan, who backs McCarthy, will also likely face resistance from those who note that many of the candidates he and the political arm of the Freedom Caucuss endorsed in primaries this year have lost.

The idea that Trump himself would want or take the job is laughable. The Speaker’s main job is to set the daily legislative agenda for the House and negotiate the details of bills. No one in his inner circle would seriously argue that detailed involvement in the legislation is something Trump is remotely interested in. Moreover, the speaker exists at the pleasure of the House and its majority. Trump would never put himself at the mercy of politicians, many of whom privately hate him, even as they publicly sing his praises.

There’s only one scenario in which Trump’s anger could tip the scales against McCarthy: if Republicans massively underperform in November. Nonpartisan analysts are tipping the GOP for gains of 20 seats or more, and many privately believe the total could rise further. If the GOP wins only about 10 seats instead despite McCarthy’s money, members might think twice if they want him to lead their slim majority.

Such tight margins would also amplify the strength of the lectures of a score of extreme conservatives. This faction would not be strong enough to elect a speaker on their own, but they could withhold their votes and push for a replacement for McCarthy. Such a move might win support from others if Trump backs it publicly, but finding someone acceptable to all factions within the conference is easier said than done.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Trump is an important but not dominant player in the Republican Party. McCarthy should easily be able to resist any push from Trump to replace him unless he messes things up himself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2022/06/28/no-trump-probably-cant-take-down-kevin-mccarthy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos