



Furious Tory MPs have attacked the lack of leadership shown by Cabinet members in refusing to quit and forcing Boris Johnson out. Pressure is mounting on senior Cabinet ministers to take a stand against the Prime Minister after a bruising string of by-election defeats last week, raising fears the Tories could be knocked out in the next general election. Mr Johnson sparked further anger among backbench MPs on Monday when he claimed the confidence vote he survived three weeks ago had given him a new mandate to govern the party. A veteran Tory has targeted the likes of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid who reportedly have ambitions to replace the Prime Minister. Some Cabinet members have appointed their own leadership campaign teams but are refusing to do anything, the source said. None of them has shown leadership in this regard. And when it comes to a leadership contest, they will be told that they have shown no leadership. Whoever takes over has to come from outside the cabinet, because they’ve been so weak. A member of the 2019 group of Conservative MPs added: None of them seem willing to do what is necessary for the good of the party. Without it, it [leadership threat] not going anywhere anytime soon. More Policy Rumors swirled last night that a rebel group of 2019 MPs were due to meet today to try to coordinate plans to oust Mr Johnson. But the loss of trust between the No 10 and sections of the party is such that a 2019 Tory suggested the meeting was informed by Mr Johnson’s aides, as it is in the interest of the No 10 to create a bogeyman. The MP said the Prime Minister’s comments that he would stay in power had been poorly received by his colleagues, while other 2019s are being offered government jobs in return for supporting the Prime Minister. Senior Tories are now resorting to urging junior members of government to resign in order to change leaders. In a letter to The temperatureLord Garnier joined calls for Mr Johnson’s ousting but warned Cabinet ministers were unlikely to budge. He added: It is therefore necessary for Ministers of State and Parliamentary Under-Secretaries to do what Cabinet cannot or will not do in order to bring about change at the top. They and many who follow them are the future of the Conservative Party in government and parliament. The future must be apprehended. His comments followed those of former Deputy Prime Minister Damian Green, who said over the weekend that for the issue of Mr Johnson’s leadership to be addressed one way or another, then maybe that someone in cabinet would like to take action. It comes after Oliver Dowden resigned as party chairman on Friday, warning the Tories could not carry on with business as usual. Last week, former party leaders Lord Hague and Michael Howard called on Mr Johnson to step down.

