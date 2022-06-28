Modis critics have a precarious life in India | Narendra Modi

On June 16, the Supreme Court of India warned the government of the state of Uttar Pradesh (UP) against any punitive action aimed at those who took part in demonstrations against Islamophobic remarks made by two leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Specifically, the country’s highest court was referring to the demolition of homes of Muslim militants. Local authorities claimed that these houses were built illegally. However, others insist that the state government, led by Hindu nationalist chief minister Yogi Adityanath, is waging a retaliatory campaign against its critics.

One of the homes that were demolished belonged to Welfare Party of India leader Javed Mohammed, who had previously been arrested and accused of being the mastermind behind the protests. Mohammed and his daughter, Afreen Fatima, are prominent activists known for organizing against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) of 2019, which grants fast-track citizenship to non-Muslim undocumented immigrants from Afghanistan. , Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Protests against the law were met with a brutal crackdown as right-wing mobs, led by BJP leaders, rampaged through Delhi, targeting protesters, while police arrested anti-CAA activists and protesters. charged under India’s strict anti-terrorism law.

Analysts like Angshuman Choudhury of the Center for Policy Research in New Delhi were quick to point out that these house demolitions bear [a] striking resemblance to Israel’s tactics against the Palestinians. As in Palestine, such measures aim to introduce a sense of precariousness into the lives of Modis’ critics. In India, they are the latest indicator that it is becoming increasingly risky to oppose the BJP.

Throughout Modis’ tenure, various tactics were used to target his critics. In 2021, it was revealed that the Pegasus spyware, developed by Israeli cyber-weapons company NSO, had been used to spy on journalists, opposition politicians, bureaucrats, lawyers, academics and activists. Lawyer and trade unionist Sudha Bharadwaj, who was jailed in 2018 without trial under the Anti-Terrorism Act and accused of plotting to overthrow the government, was a high-profile spyware target.

In 2020, Amnesty International which was forced to cease operations in the country following a government-led witch hunt against human rights organizations discovered a hacking campaign targeting human rights defenders in the country. These human rights defenders were receiving emails containing malicious links which, if clicked, would deploy spyware and compromise the computer in order to monitor their actions and communications.

This use of digital tools to suppress dissent was also evident in the arrest of Disha Ravi, 22-year-old climate activist and co-founder of the India chapter of the Greta Thunbergs Fridays For Future movement. She was charged with sedition, incitement and involvement in an international conspiracy. The evidence presented was a WhatsApp group and a Google Doc set up by Ravi and other activists to garner support for farmers’ protests in India. While dismissing the case, the presiding judge found the evidence provided by the Delhi police to be scant and sketchy, adding that there was not even an iota of evidence to support the allegations of sedition, incitement or conspiracy.

The Indian government has also tried to prevent its critics from traveling. Earlier this year, the former head of Amnesty International India, Aakar Patel, was prevented from leaving the country after a surveillance circular (LOC) was issued to him. LOCs are generally reserved for the arrest of criminals at the border. Patel, however, was traveling to the United States to lecture on the repression of civil society in India under the direction of Modis. Speaking to the media, Patel described it as sending a clear signal to activists, journalists and politicians to shut up.

A week before Patel, journalist Rana Ayyub was also arrested at Mumbai airport on charges of money laundering. The case was based on a first information report (FIR) filed by Vikas Sankrityayan, the founder of the NGO Hindu IT Cell. Ayyub was on her way to London where she had been invited by the International Center for Journalists to participate in a discussion on online violence against women journalists.

The Law Enforcement Directorate (DE) is currently investigating the allegation that Ayyub raised funds for charity through the crowdfunding platform Ketto and used part of the donations for his personal expenses. Ayyub maintained that the entire donation received through Ketto is accounted for and no paisa was misused.

In a statement supporting Rana Ayyub, The Washington Post said: Almost every day, Rana Ayyub faces threats of violence and death. She has been the target of biased surveys and online harassment. His bank account was frozen for charity. Journalists should not fear lawsuits and smear campaigns.

But the targeting of journalists started earlier than that. In 2017, the residences and offices of Prannoy and Radhika Roy, the founders of the influential cable news channel NDTV, were raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in what many considered a witch hunt for politically motivated due to NDTV’s critical editorial stance.

The CBI said it was investigating the allegation that the founders and NDTV caused losses to a private bank due to loan defaults.

The network replied: NDTV and its sponsors have never defaulted on any loan. We adhere to the highest standards of integrity and independence. It is clearly the independence and fearlessness of the NDTV team that politicians from the ruling parties cannot stand and the CBI raid is just another attempt to silence the media. While this investigation had apparently stalled due to lack of evidence, the CBI filed another complaint against NDTV in 2019 for allegedly breaching foreign direct investment regulations and funneling tainted money from unknown officials through the through front companies.

And it’s not just journalists and activists who have been targeted. In October 2021, when Aryan Khan, the son of Muslim Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for possession of drugs and contact with international drug trafficking, it was widely reported. considered politically motivated. He was not found in possession of narcotics and the charges were eventually dropped in May this year.

Many believed Aryan had been targeted because of his father’s unwillingness, unlike many of his Bollywood colleagues, to unequivocally align himself with the Hindu nationalist agenda. Journalist Kavita Chowdhury has noted that while others have produced jingoistic blockbusters pandering to Hindutva sentiments, Khan has remained a symbol of secularism and personifies the ethos of Hindu-Muslim unity.

All this has an impact on India’s position in the world. It slipped to 150th out of 180 countries in the Press Freedom Index and 46th out of 165 independent countries and two territories in the 2021 Democracy Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU). Although this is an improvement from his position of 53rd in the 2020 index, it is a significant drop from his ranking of 27th in 2014 when Modi became prime minister.

But more concerning than these alarming indicators is the impunity with which Modi has overseen India’s rapid decline into the freedom house category of a partly free country.

Hindu nationalists have been buoyed by major electoral successes, while Modi has benefited from a cultural shift that he has in many ways orchestrated and which has led to a society that, more than ever, celebrates the ways ideologies and policies of Hindutva. Likewise, as the arrest of Teesta Setalvad, who campaigned for justice for the victims of the 2002 anti-Muslim riot in Gujarat when Modi was Chief Minister, reminded us recently, the Prime Minister is willing and able to mobilize public institutions for its political agenda. .

This leaves Modis’ critics in India little recourse and indicates that there are few barriers left to prevent the country from sliding into authoritarianism.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.