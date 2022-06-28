January 6 committee announces surprise hearing for Tuesday on new evidence





The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot said it would hold a new hearing on Tuesday “to present newly obtained evidence and receive testimony.”

The surprise hearing, scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Capitol Hill, was announced Monday afternoon. It was not immediately clear what new evidence the committee planned to reveal. The panel did not identify who should testify.

Monday’s announcement came days after the committee’s fifth public hearing, which focused on how former President Donald Trump lobbied the Justice Department to help reverse his loss to to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The committee previously planned to hold seven hearings on the initial findings of its nearly year-long investigation into January 6, 2021, when a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the US Capitol and dispatched members of Congress flee for security reasons.

Speaker Bennie Thompson (D-MS) attends the third of eight scheduled public hearings of the United States House Select Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 16, 2022.

Sarah Silbiger | Reuters

These hearings were originally scheduled to be held in June. But the committee’s chairman, Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said last week that the final hearings for the series would take place in July, suggesting the schedule had changed due to the arrival of new evidence.

Earlier this month, for example, the committee obtained never-before-seen documentary footage from a filmmaker with access to Trump and his family before and after the riot.

The bipartisan committee has placed Trump at the center of what it calls a coordinated, multi-pronged plot to overturn the 2020 election results that directly led to violence on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

Trump, who eventually left the White House after one term, has denied any wrongdoing while continuing to spread false allegations of widespread voter fraud. These false allegations form a central part of the committee’s case against the former president.

Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said the committee’s final two public hearings will focus on how Trump illegally directed his supporters to the Capitol and then failed to take swift action to quell the attack once it has started.

The committee does not have the authority to file criminal charges against Trump or anyone else, and it is unclear whether the panel plans to issue a criminal referral to the Justice Department. Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters that federal prosecutors were monitoring the hearings.

