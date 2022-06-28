Politics
Turkey, Finland and Sweden discuss NATO membership stalemate | News of Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid, the Finnish and Swedish leaders met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a bid to get him to withdraw his objections to their joining the military alliance.
Nordic leaders expressed optimism on Tuesday that the Turkish president could lift his veto on their bid for the alliance as the organization begins its high-level meeting in Madrid, Spain.
After landing in Madrid on Tuesday, Erdogan held more than two hours of talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
We have made progress. It certainly is, said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.
We are ready for something positive to happen today, but also for it to take longer, she added. We must be patient and continue discussions even after the summit.
Finn Niinisto said he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic at this stage.
With negotiations set to continue into the evening, Turkey, Sweden and Finland agreed to prepare a joint memorandum to address Ankara’s concerns over NATO membership, two Finnish newspapers, Helsingin Sanomat and Iltalehti, reported. . Reuters could not immediately confirm the information.
Ankara has opposed Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO based on what it sees as the Nordic pair’s lax approach to groups Turkey sees as security threats national. Turkey can essentially prevent Finland and Sweden from joining NATO since all members of the military bloc must agree to take on new members.
The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will meet the Turkish leader at the summit which begins later Tuesday and will run until Thursday, although it is unclear how far Biden will go to break the deadlock. , said three NATO diplomats.
Other NATO allies, including France and Spain, have indirectly urged Turkey to give in on its bloc of the two potential new Nordic members.
Speaking at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Germany, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a message of unity and strength from NATO in Madrid.
Erdogan has accused Finland and specifically Sweden of offering sanctuary to Kurdish militants who have been waging an armed uprising against the Turkish state for decades.
The Turkish leader also called on the two countries to lift the arms embargoes imposed on Turkey in 2019 following Ankara’s military offensive in Syria.
On Monday, Erdogan said he wanted to see the results of preparatory talks held in Brussels before deciding whether Sweden and Finland had done enough to lift his objections to NATO membership.
We will see how much they [Finland and Sweden] have reached, he said on Monday before flying to Madrid for the summit.
We do not want empty words. We want results.
alliance interest
In addition to Finland’s and Sweden’s offers to join the 30-member military alliance, the three-day NATO summit in Madrid will also discuss the Ukraine-Russia war and the new strategic concept of NATO. NATO.
Erdogan is expected to meet Biden on Wednesday on the sidelines of the rally focused on responding to his pro-Western neighbor’s Kremlins invasion.
Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was not adopting a brokerage role with Turkey and would leave the Secretary General of the NATO in charge of the negotiations.
Rather, we were going to do what many other allies have done, which is to publicly and privately indicate that we believe it is in the interest of the alliance to achieve this, he said. added.
And we also believe that Finland and Sweden have taken important steps to address Turkey’s concerns.
Analysts believe the meeting between Erdogan and Biden could play a crucial role in breaking Turkey’s resistance to membership offers from Sweden and Finland.
The two leaders have had a cold relationship since Bidens was elected due to US human rights concerns under Erdogan.
Biden and Erdogan last met briefly in October on the sidelines of a Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Rome.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/6/28/erdogan-to-have-bilateral-talks-with-world-leaders-at-nato-summit
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- ‘Heartstopper’ stars Yasmin Finney and Kit Connor sit front row at the Kenzo fashion show | Addison Rae, Ansel Elgort, Cruz Beckham, Mode, Coup De Coeur, Jaden Smith, Kit Connor, Nico Hiraga, Rickey Thompson, Yasmin Finney June 28, 2022
- I’m glad Bollywood gave us Ambar from ‘Salaam Namaste, ‘Cause she was a role model for my teen June 28, 2022
- PTI leader Imran Khan will address the nation today June 28, 2022
- Asian markets close in the green on Tuesday June 28, 2022
- VMware Selected as HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year in 2022 VMware News and Stories June 28, 2022