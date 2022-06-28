Turkey, Finland and Sweden discuss NATO membership stalemate | News of Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid, the Finnish and Swedish leaders met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a bid to get him to withdraw his objections to their joining the military alliance.

Nordic leaders expressed optimism on Tuesday that the Turkish president could lift his veto on their bid for the alliance as the organization begins its high-level meeting in Madrid, Spain.

After landing in Madrid on Tuesday, Erdogan held more than two hours of talks with Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

We have made progress. It certainly is, said Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

We are ready for something positive to happen today, but also for it to take longer, she added. We must be patient and continue discussions even after the summit.

Finn Niinisto said he was neither optimistic nor pessimistic at this stage.

With negotiations set to continue into the evening, Turkey, Sweden and Finland agreed to prepare a joint memorandum to address Ankara’s concerns over NATO membership, two Finnish newspapers, Helsingin Sanomat and Iltalehti, reported. . Reuters could not immediately confirm the information.

Ankara has opposed Sweden and Finland’s bid to join NATO based on what it sees as the Nordic pair’s lax approach to groups Turkey sees as security threats national. Turkey can essentially prevent Finland and Sweden from joining NATO since all members of the military bloc must agree to take on new members.

The White House has confirmed that US President Joe Biden will meet the Turkish leader at the summit which begins later Tuesday and will run until Thursday, although it is unclear how far Biden will go to break the deadlock. , said three NATO diplomats.

Other NATO allies, including France and Spain, have indirectly urged Turkey to give in on its bloc of the two potential new Nordic members.

Speaking at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Germany, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a message of unity and strength from NATO in Madrid.

Erdogan has accused Finland and specifically Sweden of offering sanctuary to Kurdish militants who have been waging an armed uprising against the Turkish state for decades.

The Turkish leader also called on the two countries to lift the arms embargoes imposed on Turkey in 2019 following Ankara’s military offensive in Syria.

On Monday, Erdogan said he wanted to see the results of preparatory talks held in Brussels before deciding whether Sweden and Finland had done enough to lift his objections to NATO membership.

We will see how much they [Finland and Sweden] have reached, he said on Monday before flying to Madrid for the summit.

We do not want empty words. We want results.

alliance interest

In addition to Finland’s and Sweden’s offers to join the 30-member military alliance, the three-day NATO summit in Madrid will also discuss the Ukraine-Russia war and the new strategic concept of NATO. NATO.

Erdogan is expected to meet Biden on Wednesday on the sidelines of the rally focused on responding to his pro-Western neighbor’s Kremlins invasion.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was not adopting a brokerage role with Turkey and would leave the Secretary General of the NATO in charge of the negotiations.

Rather, we were going to do what many other allies have done, which is to publicly and privately indicate that we believe it is in the interest of the alliance to achieve this, he said. added.

And we also believe that Finland and Sweden have taken important steps to address Turkey’s concerns.

Analysts believe the meeting between Erdogan and Biden could play a crucial role in breaking Turkey’s resistance to membership offers from Sweden and Finland.

The two leaders have had a cold relationship since Bidens was elected due to US human rights concerns under Erdogan.

Biden and Erdogan last met briefly in October on the sidelines of a Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Rome.