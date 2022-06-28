PTI has never shifted burden of inflation onto people despite pressure from IMF: Imran Khan – Pakistan





Former Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, said on Tuesday that his government had never shifted the burden of global inflation onto the people despite tough conditions from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and a weak economy, Aaj News reported.

The former prime minister made the remarks during a press conference in which he discussed the general political situation in the country and the impact of inflation on the population.

Pakistan hopes for nearly $2 billion inflow after 7th and 8th IMF club reviews

Earlier on Tuesday, Khan held a PTI central committee meeting which discussed issues related to the party’s upcoming rally on July 2 in the federal capital.

Khan, in his remarks, said the coalition government had “inflicted the worst suffering on the people in order to relieve themselves”.

The future of the economy is as bleak as the bleak present because of these experienced thieves, the former prime minister said.

Khan went on to say that his government had warned that an “economy built with so much hard work” could not survive political instability.

“These people didn’t prepare properly because they were busy conspiring to take power,” he said.

Getting Closer: Pakistan Receives Combined IMF Targets for 7th and 8th Reviews

Khan’s remarks come hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that the IMF would cancel the seventh and eighth reviews of Pakistan’s Extended Financing Facility (EFF) and disburse around $1.9 billion in the coming days.

The seventh tranche is worth $900 million and the eighth is worth $1 billion, raising the prospect of disbursement of $1.9 billion once the IMF board gives the green light to resume the rescue program.

Pakistan has made every effort to revive the IMF program to avoid a balance of payments crisis aggravated by soaring energy prices.

Central bank foreign exchange reserves have fallen to $8.2 billion, barely enough to cover six weeks of imports, and the economy is reeling from the sharp depreciation of the Pakistani rupee and rising inflation. two digits. However, reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan are expected to increase following the deal with Chinese banks.

