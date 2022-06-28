Prime Minister Modi departs for New Delhi after special visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE President accompanies him to airport





Prime Minister Modi has conveyed his personal condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13 at the age of 73 after a long illness.

Prime Minister Modi was received by the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at Abu Dhabi airport on June 28, 2022. Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left Abu Dhabi for New Delhi on Friday after a brief visit to the United Arab Emirates where he met with the Gulf nation’s President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his personal condolences on the passing of the former Gulf nation president, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In a special gesture, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan accompanied him to the airport. The President of the United Arab Emirates had also received Prime Minister Modion upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi airport. The Prime Minister arrived in Abu Dhabi after attending a productive G7 summit in Germany, where he interacted with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit and discussed issues aimed at fostering global well-being and prosperity . PM @Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi. In a special gesture, the President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, accompanied by senior members of the Royal Family, was at Abu Dhabi airport for the interaction with the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/hVBY31TjIy Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) June 28, 2022 In the United Arab Emirates, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his personal condolences on the occasion of the death of Sheikh Khalifa, who died on May 13 at the age of 73 following a long illness. Prime Minister Modi had expressed his sorrow over his death, calling him a great statesman and a visionary leader under whom relations between India and the UAE had flourished. India had announced a day of national mourning following the death of Sheikh Khalifa. Sheikh Khalifa was the eldest son of the founding president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004 until his death. Vice President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu visited the UAE last month and offered his condolences to the UAE leadership on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa. Prime Minister Modi’s last visit to the UAE was in August 2019, during which he received the UAE’s highest honour, “The Order of Zayed, bestowed upon him by the President of the UAE United”. At a special briefing ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s visit on June 24, Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra said the prime minister would hold a meeting with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and it would be their first interaction after the election of the leader of the United Arab Emirates as the new president of the Gulf country. The UAE was India’s third-largest trading partner for the year 2019-20 after China and the United States, according to the External Affairs Ministry. The UAE is India’s third largest export destination (after the United States and China) with an amount of nearly $16 billion for the year 2020-21. For the UAE, India is the third largest trading partner for the year 2020 with an amount of about 27.93 billion dollars (non-oil trade). The Indian expatriate community of around 3.4 million people is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting around 35% of the country’s population. With PTI entries Read all Recent news, New trends,Cricket News, bollywood news,

