Xi Jinping, President of China, sends a message to Gustavo Petro: be a starting point for bilateral relations





The Chinese leader said the relationship between the two countries is at a new starting point, and also expressed his willingness to work with the Colombian president to deepen political mutual trust, push forward practical cooperation and work on a greater development of bilateral relations for the benefit of both nations. Photos taken from Prensa Latina and Vozppuli. A week after being elected president of the Colombians for the next four years, Gustavo Petro Urrego received a congratulatory message from the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. In his message, sent on Saturday, according to the official Xinhua news agency, Xi pointed out that the relationship between the two countries is at a new starting pointand has also shown a willingness to work with the President of Colombia to deepen political mutual trust, advance practical cooperation and work to develop bilateral relations for the benefit of both nations. Likewise, the ruler of the Asian power underlined the importance of Colombia in Latin America. Petro’s victory prompted a formal rapprochement with several world leaders, a situation that was welcomed by the elected president, who does not skimp on meetings and exchanges with various political personalities both in Colombia and abroad. Thus, the new president has already had conversations with the president of United States, Joe Biden. The two leaders talked about drug policy and safety issues. Similarly, Biden pointed out, through a statement released by the White House, that Respect will be key in the relationship with the Colombian government and they have agreed that their teams will follow the common interests of both countries. On the other hand, Vice President Francia Márquez will meet in the coming days with US Vice President Kamala Harris. The meeting will take place in Washington DC, in the North American country, and will be held with the aim of expanding relations between the two governments. Likewise, I have already received congratulatory messages from the Russian leader, Vladimir Poutinewho said that relations between Russia and Colombia traditionally they have a friendly character. And he added: I hope that your work as Head of State will contribute to the further development of the ties of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in different fields. Another of the leaders who congratulated the elected president was Pedro Sánchez, President of Spain, who said via his Twitter account: Colombia elected a new president, chose equality, social and environmental justice. Congratulations, Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez for this historic victory. Also, former Bolivian President Evo Morales tweeted: We congratulate the people of Colombia, brother @petrogustavo, newly elected president and sister @FranciaMarquezM, the first vice-president of African descent in the history of this country for her indisputable victory at the polls. This is the victory of peacetruth and dignity. Lula Da Silvaformer President of Brazil, also spoke: I warmly congratulate my colleagues @petrogustavo, @FranciaMarquezM and all the Colombian people for the important victory in this Sunday’s elections. I wish success to Petro in his government. His victory strengthens democracy and progressive forces in Latin America. For his part, the United States Secretary of State, Anthony BlinkI congratulate Colombia for having organized elections free and fair and stressed that his government seeks to strengthen relations between the two countries. We look forward to working with President-elect Petro to further strengthen the United States-Colombia relationship and move our nations toward a brighter future, the State Department said in a statement. KEEP READING: Brigitte Baptiste: There is a barrier that prevents us from thinking about the biological diversity of the world and the diversity of genders You can win with 50%, but not govern with half against: more messages from Duque to Gustavo Petro

