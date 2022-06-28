Boris Johnson seeks to defuse row over dropping defense spending pledge | Defense Policy

Boris Johnson faces a potential rift with senior ministers and generals at the start of a vital NATO summit in Madrid after Downing Street indicated he would drop a key manifesto commitment on defense spending.

In a chaotic sequence of events, a senior government source said there needed to be a reality check on the pledge to raise the defense budget each year by 0.5% above inflation, only for Johnson to try to argue that it would be achieved.

Speaking to reporters as he traveled from the G7 talks in southern Germany to Madrid, where the agenda will once again be dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the PM also ostensibly dodged questions about whether he supported the idea of ​​increasing defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2028.

A leak overnight had suggested that Ben Wallace had written to Johnson asking for the pledge, although the defense secretary said on Tuesday he had not privately quantified his requests. Liz Truss, the Foreign Secretary, said she was on board with the idea. The two ministers are at the NATO summit with Johnson.

On Monday it emerged that the No 10 had warned he would most likely abandon the 0.5% plus inflation target, with the inflation rate above 9% set to rise.

A senior government source said there was a need to check the reality of things that were on offer in another era, also citing the money spent on Covid measures.

Asked about the comments, Johnson insisted the pledge would be kept, but in terms that appeared to differ somewhat from the manifesto pledge, which simply said that in addition to spending at least 2% of GDP on defence, the government would increase the budget by at least 0.5% above inflation each year of this parliament.

Johnson said that goal would be achieved if inflation was measured over the long term, not annually.

We have been well over that target for some time now, he said. We were convinced that we will beat that this year. You don’t look at inflation as a single data point, you look at it over the span of parliament, and you were convinced it was done right.

When asked if he supported the idea of ​​a 2.5% target, Johnson avoided the question, referring only to existing record levels of defense spending.

The broader line on the defense budget risks causing a rift with Wallace. Although he has not spoken publicly about a 2.5% target, in a speech in London on Tuesday he decried cost-cutting, saying the British military had had to survive on a diet for too long. smoke and mirrors, hollow formations and fantastic savings.

In a speech at a military conference hosted by the Rusi think tank, Wallace made it clear that he felt the military needed more money.

While governments have historically reacted whenever the NHS has a winter crisis, they must do the same when the threat to the very security that underpins our way of life increases, he said. Sometimes it’s not about the dividend you can get, but about the investment in personnel and equipment you can invest.

Defense sources said there was no immediate concern over budgets during the ongoing spending review period, until April 2025, as the budget would remain above 2% of GDP, but pressure remains for increased spending in subsequent years.

Appearing before the foreign affairs select committee on Tuesday, Truss was even more explicit when asked if she supported the 2.5% idea.

I agree with [Wallaces] concerns, she said. The free world did not spend enough on defense after the Cold War and we are now paying the consequences. I support the goals of increased defense spending through NATO.

While senior military brass are bound to be more measured in their words, General Sir Patrick Sanders, the new army chief, hinted in a speech on Tuesday that Britain should spend more on defense in response to the Russian aggression.

The Chief of Staff said the British Army must pull together to prevent war, saying the Army faced a moment in 1937 when it became necessary to modernize and adapt to face today’s threat.

Shadow Defense Secretary John Healey said Johnson was breaking his defense promises to the British public. He added: With threats increasing and Russian threats increasing, ministers must relaunch defense plans and stop military cuts now.

Johnson also said there would be talks in the Spanish capital about raising the NATO-wide target from 2% of GDP to 2.5% even though the majority of members don’t have not reached the current target.

It was the UK that came up with the idea that there should be a 2% floor, the prime minister said. We’ll have to have a conversation at NATO about where we’re going next. It’s something we’ll talk about with friends and colleagues.