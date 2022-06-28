Indian envoy to US unveils books on PM Modi in Chicago; commends the efforts of the Sikh community

Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in the presence of Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States of America, launched two books at the “Vishwa Sadbhavana” event organized by the NID Foundation in Chicago. Books launched include ‘Heartfelt-The Legacy Of Faith’ and ‘Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, both dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his relationship with the Sikh community.

Recently, the NID Foundation organized the “Vishwa Sadbhavana” event to which various well-known dignitaries were invited. Apart from this, two books were released during the event; ‘Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ and ‘Heartfelt: The Legacy of Faith’.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the whole of India to dream big and showed the world that dreams can be realized if pursued with determination and perseverance,” Mr Sandhu said in a statement. Among the organizers of the event were chief patron of the NID foundations Satnam Singh Sandhu, businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal and Indian MP Hans Raj Hans.

Taranjit Singh Sandhu hails PM Modi as a world leader

During his address at the event, Ambassador Sandhu praised Prime Minister Modi’s “visionary approach” as well as his leadership qualities which established him as a world leader. “As the leader of 1.4 billion citizens, our Prime Minister has encouraged each of us to dream big. In a real sense, he has continued and shown us that these dreams can be achieved if pursued with determination. and perseverance, as seen in India”. srise on the world map,” the ambassador said according to the official statement from NID. “Let us all continue to dream big and work with passion to realize those dreams,” he urged members of the Indian diaspora in the audience.

The first of two books,Sincere – The Legacy of Faith, was released by the NID Foundation and is said to be a documentary about Prime Minister Modi’s belief in Sikh gurus and their teachings, as well as his efforts to bring justice, prosperity and recognition to the Sikh community. The second book [email protected]: dreams meet deliverythe other, written by oncologist Bharat Barai, explores the transformation of Gujarat and India over the past 20 years under the governance of Prime Minister Modi.

Compensating the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, opening the holy hall of Kartarpur after decades and translating Guru Nanak Bani into 15 other languages ​​are some of PM Modi’s contributions mentioned in the books.