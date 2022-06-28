Politics
Indian envoy to US unveils books on PM Modi in Chicago; commends the efforts of the Sikh community
Indian spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, in the presence of Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States of America, launched two books at the “Vishwa Sadbhavana” event organized by the NID Foundation in Chicago. Books launched include ‘Heartfelt-The Legacy Of Faith’ and ‘Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery’, both dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his relationship with the Sikh community.
Recently, the NID Foundation organized the “Vishwa Sadbhavana” event to which various well-known dignitaries were invited. Apart from this, two books were released during the event; ‘Modi @ 20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ and ‘Heartfelt: The Legacy of Faith’.
Check out the previews: pic.twitter.com/fvEhrob0PP
NID Foundation (@NID_Foundation) June 28, 2022
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi encouraged the whole of India to dream big and showed the world that dreams can be realized if pursued with determination and perseverance,” Mr Sandhu said in a statement. Among the organizers of the event were chief patron of the NID foundations Satnam Singh Sandhu, businessman Darshan Singh Dhaliwal and Indian MP Hans Raj Hans.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu hails PM Modi as a world leader
On the occasion of the Vishwa Sadbhavana event, India’s Ambassador to the United States, HE Taranjit Singh Sandhu graced the event as the chief guest. Here are some photos of the event. pic.twitter.com/3trmUeOIpe
NID Foundation (@NID_Foundation) June 27, 2022
During his address at the event, Ambassador Sandhu praised Prime Minister Modi’s “visionary approach” as well as his leadership qualities which established him as a world leader. “As the leader of 1.4 billion citizens, our Prime Minister has encouraged each of us to dream big. In a real sense, he has continued and shown us that these dreams can be achieved if pursued with determination. and perseverance, as seen in India”. srise on the world map,” the ambassador said according to the official statement from NID. “Let us all continue to dream big and work with passion to realize those dreams,” he urged members of the Indian diaspora in the audience.
The first of two books,Sincere – The Legacy of Faith, was released by the NID Foundation and is said to be a documentary about Prime Minister Modi’s belief in Sikh gurus and their teachings, as well as his efforts to bring justice, prosperity and recognition to the Sikh community. The second book [email protected]: dreams meet deliverythe other, written by oncologist Bharat Barai, explores the transformation of Gujarat and India over the past 20 years under the governance of Prime Minister Modi.
Compensating the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, opening the holy hall of Kartarpur after decades and translating Guru Nanak Bani into 15 other languages are some of PM Modi’s contributions mentioned in the books.
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/rest-of-the-world-news/indias-envoy-to-us-unveils-books-on-pm-modi-in-chicago-lauds-efforts-for-sikh-community-articleshow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Google keeps political campaign emails out of Gmail’s spam folder June 28, 2022
- The CDC estimates that the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 together dominate in the United States. June 28, 2022
- Yeh Hai Chahatein star Abrar Qazi aka Rudra explains how he coped after first flop in Bollywood June 28, 2022
- Eoin Morgan announces withdrawal from international cricket June 28, 2022
- Eoin Morgan announces withdrawal from international cricket June 28, 2022