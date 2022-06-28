Biden and Erdogan to face off at NATO summit





NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles! Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he had a bone to choose not only with Sweden and Finland as they considered joining NATO, but said President Joe Biden could expect an ear attentive as world leaders gathered in Madrid this week. In a reading of a call the two world leaders had before boarding separate planes for Spain, the White House said Biden was “looking forward” to meeting Erdogan this week. LEGISLATIVES WARE OF TURKEY ‘PLAYING DOUBLE GAME’ IN NATO ARMS NEGOTIATIONS Although the summit focuses on the changing security reality posed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s overt aggression in the Pacific, Turkey’s outspoken leader is expected to take center stage. from the scene. Erdogan blocked the immediate admission of Helsinki and Stockholm into NATO over claims they harbored sympathizers of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Ankara has branded as terrorists. “We will hold these four-party talks together and see where they are,” Erdogan told reporters at the airport, Turkish media reported. “We don’t want dry words, we want results. We’re tired of passing the ball through midfield. From now on, they produce words.” TURKISH LEADER SAYS US BASES IN GREECE POSE A DIRECT ‘THREAT’ AMID CRISIS WITH ATHENS OVER NATO EXPANSION The PKK has been designated a terrorist group by the United States and the European Union. However, Western support for PKK-affiliated groups fighting ISIS in Syria under the People’s Protection Forces (YPG) has sparked new anger among Turkish leaders. It’s unclear how negotiations with NATO, Sweden, Finland and Turkey have progressed, but other long-running feuds between Turkey and other regional NATO allies have crept into the talks. In progress. In recent weeks, Turkey has claimed US bases in Greece pose a threat to Turkish security and accused the US of using a decades-old beef between Athens and Ankara to bolster its own agenda. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “When we ask about them, you say: They are against Russia. What actions did you show against Russia from there? Well, what about those weapons? [delivered to the YPG]? Who are they used against?” Erdogan asked on Tuesday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Biden and Erdogan will likely have time to meet for a one-on-one meeting on Wednesday, though nothing official is on the books yet. .

