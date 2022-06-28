The Chinese leader leaves his cocoon for the first time in 2 years





CHINESE PRESIDENT XI JINPING HAS NOT LEFT MAINLAND CHINA FOR MORE THAN TWO YEARS. PHOTO: ANTONY WALLACE/AFP

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is setting foot outside mainland China for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020. Hong Kong authorities on Tuesday confirmed Xi’s two-day trip to the semi-autonomous territory later this week to mark the 25th anniversary of the former British colony’s return to Chinese rule. Police announced safety measures including road closures and a citywide ban on drone flights. Xi will attend a banquet on Thursday and swear in new Hong Kong chief executive John Lee and his administration the next day. But the Chinese leader is spending the night between the two across the border in the Chinese city of Shenzhenlocal media reported, citing unnamed sources. The convoluted schedule and unusually late confirmation of the usual trip, announced just two days before Xi’s expected arrival, highlighted the complicated calculations behind Xi’s first major trip in two years. “Xi Jinping’s participation in the celebration is of paramount symbolic importance, as it marks the 25th anniversary of the handover of power and the ‘victory’ in crushing the opposition,” said Ho-fung Hung, professor of sociology at Johns Hopkins University, to VICE World News. “It will look very bad if Xi misses this ceremony. The world might perceive it as a lack of confidence in Beijing’s control over Hong Kong and the pandemic there.” State media Xinhua News Agency reported on Saturday that Xi would attend the upcoming inauguration ceremony, but did not say whether his attendance would be in person or virtual. An uptick in local coronavirus cases – which included two senior Hong Kong officials – added to the uncertainty. More than two years into the pandemic, China continues to pursue a strict zero COVID policy with strict border control that deepens the country’s self-isolation. To ensure the Chinese leader would not be infected, Hong Kong officials visited local hotels on Monday, entering a closed-loop system ahead of the festivities. Journalists covering the events are also required to self-isolate in hotels beforehand. The upcoming trip also marks Xi’s first visit to Hong Kong since Beijing tightened its grip on the city by imposing a sweeping national security law in 2020 to stifle dissent. He also overhauled the electoral system the following year, which rid the city’s legislature of any opposition lawmakers and paved the way for the appointment of Lee, a former cop, as head of Hong Kong. While the city used to see large rallies on the symbolic handover day, the continued crackdown has scuttled most public acts of dissent. The League of Social Democrats, one of the few remaining pro-democracy political parties, said it would not stage any protests after its members were recently summoned by national security police. Follow Rachel Cheung on Twitter and instagram.

