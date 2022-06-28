How does the temporary shutdown of fuel sales in Sri Lanka affect people?





The country is suffering its worst economic crisis, with foreign exchange reserves at record highs and people struggling to pay for essential imports of food, medicine and fuel.

To save fuel stocks which are expected to run out in days, Sri Lanka has suspended gasoline sales for non-essential vehicles for the next two weeks.

Attributed to mismanagement by the ruling Rajapaksa family, the shortage of foreign cash reserves has deepened the Sri Lankan crisis. Among their disastrous policies were tax cuts that led to lower incomes and a ban on chemical fertilizers in an effort to promote organic farming.

Industries like tea and clothing are only out of fuel for about 10 days, and to add to the misery, the country’s current stocks will run out in less than a week due to constant demand.

Months of protests forced several members of the Rajapaksa family to resign, including Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

But Gotabaya Rajapaksa has always retained his position as the country’s president. He introduced a new prime minister in a bid to negotiate with the International Monetary Fund and attract aid.

During the two-week suspension of fuel sales, only buses, trains and vehicles used for medical services and food transport will be allowed to refuel, while some would be rationed at ports and airports.

Sri Lankans are worried about the future and see signs of a much tougher course for the current government to save the economy.

Here is how the fuel shortage affects people on a daily basis:

Schools and offices

The government has closed schools and urged employees to work from home, a move that would further impact children’s education which has already been disrupted for years due to Covid-19, according to the nonprofit. nonprofit Save the Children.

The non-profit organization also said it was deeply concerned about the impact the school closures will have on Sri Lanka’s 4.2 million children.

In May, food inflation in Colombo hit a record high of 57.4% (Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

Free school meals are also a lifeline for one million of the country’s most vulnerable children.

According to an assessment by Save the Children, children in 2 out of 5 households are unable to continue their learning online with families who cannot afford the data.

Provincial education officials are scrambling to find a way to continue classes for students while schools are closed.

Employees have been asked to work from home until further notice. The announcement came days after the government reduced working days by declaring Friday a public holiday. The country has also urged employees “to engage in home gardening or growing short-term crops”, in a desperate bid to provide relief.

Of the roughly one million government employees nationwide, those providing essential services such as health care will continue to report for work in their offices, the executive order says.

Food shortages

Due to widespread shortages of fuel for cooking and transportation, poor families are struggling to get food. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s office said around 5 million people in the country could be directly affected by food shortages in the coming months.

In May, food inflation in Colombo hit a record high of 57.4%.

WFP is honored that the Mayor of Colombo @Rosy_Senanayake joins us today to distribute vouchers to pregnant women at Modara Maternal Care Clinic. These vouchers issued via the Public Health Division. of the CMC will enable more than 2,000 mothers to buy food and basic necessities. pic.twitter.com/KsfTBivjaZ

— WFP Sri Lanka (@WFPSriLanka) June 20, 2022

Vegetables, fruits and protein-rich produce are now out of reach for many low-income families. According to recent WFP surveys, 86% of families use at least one coping mechanism: eating less, eating less nutritious foods and even skipping meals.

The World Food Program (WFP) stepped in and started distributing food vouchers to around 2,000 pregnant women in “underserved” areas of Colombo.

Means of public transport

Many Sri Lankans rely heavily on public transport. In the current crisis, private and public transport services have been seriously affected.

Due to the recent temporary halt in gasoline sales, private buses, rickshaws and taxis will not operate at full capacity, which will affect transportation modes in the country.

The lack of fuel has already crippled public transport services by more than 50%, the National Transport Commission said.

A 53-year-old auto-rickshaw died of a heart attack on June 16 in Colombo while queuing for fuel.

Tourism

The lack of fuel is also affecting the tourism industry in the country, which has been a reliable source of income for the country. It represents nearly 12% of the country’s GDP and is the third source of foreign exchange reserves.

During the two-week suspension of fuel sales, Cabinet spokesman Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Monday that airports and tourist services will be able to purchase fuel.

“It’s not a lockdown,” Tourism Minister Harin Fernando told Sri Lankans on Monday. He expressed hope that daily activities will resume to normal by July 10.

Sri Lanka consumes about 5,000 tons of diesel and 3,000 tons of gasoline per day just to meet its transportation needs. Fuel prices rose 12% to 22% on Sunday, the second increase in several months, which could raise electricity prices by 57%, adding to inflation which is already at a record 45.3% .

