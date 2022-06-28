Prime Minister Modi understands the potential of India-US relations: Ambassador Sandhu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi understands the potential of India-US relations and has played a key role in building trust between the two countries, Indian envoy to Washington Taranjit Singh Sandhu said. hailing record two-way trade of $160 billion last year. despite the pandemic.

At the head of 1.4 billion citizens, our Prime Minister has encouraged each of us to dream big. In a real sense, he went on and showed us that these dreams can be achieved if pursued with determination and perseverance, as seen in India’s rise on the world map, Sandhu said during a an event in Chicago on Sunday.

Let’s all continue to dream big and work with passion to achieve those dreams, Sandhu said at the Vishwa Sadbhavana event hosted by the NID Foundation in Chicago.

Prime Minister Modi, he said, understands the potential of India-US relations and has played an important role in building trust between the two countries.

In the United States, the Prime Minister saw a very close friend and a strong partner, essential in turning the dreams and development aspirations of nearly 1.4 billion Indians into reality, he added.

Modi shaped this relationship with his firm vision and showed that tangible results are possible with targeted and regular actions.

The United States has designated India as a major defense partner, which is the basis of our strong collaboration in the defense sector. India and the United States now conduct more bilateral military exercises with each other than with any other country, Sandhu said.

India’s defense trade with the United States, which was near zero in the late 1990s, is now over $20 billion in 2022. Similarly, energy trade, which was near zero it five years ago is $20 billion today.

Last year, we reached an all-time high of over $160 billion in two-way trade between India and the United States. It is more than impressive that we have been able to achieve this during the Covid-19 pandemic without any formal trade agreement and despite supply chain disruptions, he said.

The Indian ambassador told the audience that India under Modi has shown the world the way forward.

Whether it’s providing the world with vaccines against COVID-19, relief missions in countries like Afghanistan, or nations holding hands in education or space research; whether it was his stance at the COP26 world leaders summit in Glasgow or the World Economic Forums summit in Davos, Narendra Modi has truly shown the world the way forward, he said.

Hosted by prominent Indian-Americans including Bharat Barai, Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, the event brought together a large number of Sikhs from various parts of the Midwest.

Among those who attended the event were Senior US Senator Ron Johnson, Spiritual Leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Dr. Debbie Ford, Chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, Robin Vos, President of the Assembly of State of Wisconsin, S Satnam Singh Sandhu, Honorary Chief, NID Foundation and Chancellor, University of Chandigarh and Managing Director of General Atomic, Vivek Lall.

Two books Heartfelt-The Legacy Of Faith and [email protected]: Dreams Meet Delivery were also released on this occasion.

In his address, Sri Ravishankar commended Prime Minister Modi for various initiatives he has taken over the past eight years. India has gone through a sea of ​​changes.

From infrastructure development to catering for the poorest sections of society, the ease of doing business and many other initiatives, the progress and development undertaken by the Prime Minister is phenomenal, he said. .

Senator Johnson said India-US relations deepened and strengthened after Modi came to power.

The United States has always considered India as its natural ally. There are so many things the two countries are doing together and will continue to do together.

The two countries are continuously deepening their grand defense partnership, fostering economic engagement and expanding partnership on global health, pandemic preparedness and critical and emerging technologies, he said.

Satnam Singh Sandhu, Principal Patron of the NID Foundation, said Modis’ political and human acumen ensured that the role of the Indian diaspora in India’s quest to become a Vishwa Guru (world leader) again remains the most important.

On every trip from any country, the Prime Minister takes the time to meet with the Indian community there, talk to them, interact with them and take stock of any issues or problems they may be facing.

The spirit of Vishwa Sadhbhavana stems from this love and respect that the Honorable Prime Minister has for people and humanity globally, he said.

