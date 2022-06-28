President Jokowi travels to Ukraine from Poland





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) arrived at Rzeszow International Airport, Poland, on Tuesday around 11:50 a.m. local time after taking a flight from Munich International Airport. In addition, President Jokowi and his entourage will continue their journey overland from Rzeszow, which is some 80 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, by train to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. Before continuing his visit to Ukraine, President Jokowi will transit and rest for a while in a hotel in Rzeszow, then embark on a 12-hour train journey to reach kyiv on Tuesday evening. Upon his arrival in Rzeszow, the President and his entourage were welcomed by the Deputy Governor of Rzeszow Province Rodoslaw Wiatr, Indonesian Ambassador to Poland Anita Luhulima and Indonesian Defense Attaché Colonel Adi Triadi. Related News: President seeks G7 support to facilitate Ukrainian wheat exports Earlier, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said President Jokowi and First Lady Iriana and their entourage would travel to Ukraine via Poland. Marsudi had engaged in intense communication with all parties, including the President of the International Red Cross, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs or UN OCHA, the Turkish Foreign Minister, the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, some Ukrainian and Russian officials. officials. Related news: Indonesian calls, messages to G7 summit During a press conference at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, Tangerang, Banten, ahead of his departure from the start of his overseas tour on Sunday June 26, the President indicated that his mission to Ukraine and Russia was aimed at establishing dialogue, stopping war and building peace. “After Germany, I will visit Ukraine and meet President Zelensky. The mission is to invite the President of Ukraine, President Zelensky, to open a space for dialogue within the framework of peace,” he told the time. President Jokowi will also carry out a similar mission during a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow after leaving Kyiv. Related news: President, proximity to G7 leaders raises hope for world peace: KSP Related News: Jokowi invites G7 countries to invest in clean energy in Indonesia

