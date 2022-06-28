Pakistan kicked out of BRICS event after India asks China to keep Islamabad out





Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted the High-Level Global Development Dialogue (HLDGD) on June 24. This virtual meeting was part of the BRICS summit China hosted recently. This particular meeting included many non-BRICS members.

Apart from BRICS member states like Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the countries that participated in the meeting were Iran, Egypt, Fiji, Algeria, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Guess who wasn’t there? Pakistan and its Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif. Pakistan’s absence from an important meeting seen as a precursor to BRICS expansion is no small feat.

BRICS expansion has been on the cards for quite some time. The High-Level Dialogue on Global Development, meanwhile, represents all the countries that might be allowed to join the BRICS.

Pakistan has always wanted to be a part of the same but its absence from the important virtual fixtures indicates that Islamabad is not a favorite to become a member of the organization.

India forces China to blockade Pakistan

Pakistani media abounds with reports that India is the country that pushed China to block Pakistan’s entry into the high-level global development dialogue.

In a statement, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said on Monday: We have noted that this year a High Level Global Development Dialogue was held as a BRICS side event to which a number of developing economies development/emerging were invited. Unfortunately, a member (of the BRICS) blocked Pakistan’s participation.

A Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson said: “However, we hope that the future engagement of the organization will be based on the principles of inclusiveness keeping in mind the broader interests of the developing world and in a way that is devoid of narrow geopolitical considerations.

That China allegedly succumbed to pressure from India and blocked its all-weather ally’s entry into the important BRICS side event has ruffled many feathers in Pakistan, and many in Islamabad feel cheated.

Suddenly, Pakistan sees its only friend moving away from it to better position itself within the democratic world of which India is an integral part.

Pakistan has been continuously snubbed by China for some time now.

In fact, even as Imran Khan was prime minister in February and Beijing hosted a handful of world leaders for the opening of the Winter Olympics, Islamabad was ordered to trim its ministerial entourage.

China offered no loans or bailouts to Pakistan, and all Imran Khan got was a short, inconsequential meeting with Xi Jinping.

The Chinese reset

China is recalibrating its foreign policy. As part of this temporary reset, China is seeking to distance itself from both Russia and Pakistan. The antagonism of the United States and its Western allies has cost Pakistan dearly.

US President Joe Biden, for his part, had not called Imran Khan after taking over the White House, and he has yet to speak to Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

Also read: Pakistan snubbed, pro-Russian diplomat demoted China’s wolf-warrior diplomacy takes a back seat

India, for its part, has made a point of diplomatically isolating Pakistan. That said, getting China to block Pakistan’s entry at an event organized by them is a big win for New Delhi.

To some extent, China also appears to be offering an olive branch to India, following heightened tensions between the two Asian powers that have only harmed Beijing’s interests.

Amid an economic downturn that threatens to derail China’s ambitions to replace the United States as the world’s largest economy; the global reset caused by the war in Ukraine and the CCP’s increased control over Xi Jinping’s actions Beijing is toning down its rhetoric and distancing itself from problematic partners.

For Pakistan, the loss of China as a friend, however momentary, is not only a public relations crisis, but is also an indicator of how Beijing could turn its back on Islamabad without batting an eyelid.

The fact that China has already done this by not inviting Pakistan to the HLDGD meeting at India’s request will make many people in Islamabad and Rawalpindi sweat uncontrollably.

Read all the latest news, breaking news, watch the best videos and live TV here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/world/pakistan-blocked-out-of-brics-event-after-india-asked-china-to-keep-islamabad-out-5453785.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos