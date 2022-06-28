Boris Johnson arrives at NATO set to increase UK defense spending – POLITICO





MADRID The British prime minister is expected to announce increased military spending at the NATO summit in Madrid this week and call on other allies to follow suit. Boris Johnson told reporters as he left the G7 in Germany on Tuesday that a pledge to spend 2% of GDP on defense should be treated as a floor, not a ceiling. The Prime Minister, who flew straight to Madrid for a dinner with NATO leaders, declined to be lured by reports suggesting that British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace was urging him to increase UK defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, increasing the current budget by a further 20%. a year. The reports coincided with a stern warning from the head of the British army that the West must prepare for war with Russia. Any increase would be welcomed by the US administration, which spends more than 3% of GDP a year and insists European allies fall short. However, the British boost would fall short of the Conservative manifesto pledge to raise defense spending by 0.5% above inflation each year. A UK government source told reporters the manifesto pledge from 2019 was made at a different age before Covid, and should now be scrapped. Johnson then appeared to backtrack somewhat, saying the target could still be achieved by measuring inflation over a longer period. In letter leaked to some British newspapersWallace had urged the Prime Minister to follow the example of some other NATO allies above the current minimum target of 2%, which members of the transatlantic alliance set as a long-term aspiration during the 2014 NATO summit in Wales. Johnson is expected to argue during this week’s sessions with NATO allies that the next decade is likely to be more dangerous than the last and that a discussion about increasing NATO resources is vital as the 2024 deadline for reaching the 2% target is getting closer. Speaking at a conference on land warfare hosted by think tank RUSI on Tuesday, Wallace said the threat had changed and our response had to change too. Russia is not our only problem. An assertive China ready to challenge the rules-based system and democracy, terrorism on the march across Africa, Iran’s nuclear ambitions as yet unresolved, he said. The threat is growing, global and multi-domain. Now is the time to signal that the peace dividends are over and investments must continue to grow. A Downing Street spokesman declined to comment on future spending, but said Johnson had always been clear the government would respond to the changing threat as the conflict evolves. In a speech to the RUSI think tank on Tuesday, Patrick Sanders, the new Chief of the General Staff, said the UK was facing a 1937 moment and compared Russia’s growing aggression to the rise of fascism in Europe leading to World War II. We are not at war, but we must act quickly so as not to be dragged into a war by a failure to contain territorial expansion, Sanders said. Johnson, however, sought to downplay the risks of a military conflict between the UK and Russia. I don’t think it will come to that, and clearly we are working very hard to make sure we limit this to Ukraine, he said.

