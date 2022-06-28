Trump shouted at the Secret Service to let him join an armed crowd – Deadline





The Jan. 6 Committee promised a star witness Tuesday in its surprise hearing, and former Donald Trump insider Cassidy Hutchinson more than delivered. The top aide to Trump’s last Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows, provided gripping testimony about what was really going on in the White House on that terrible day, and who knew what when.

A truly jaw-dropping moment occurred when Hutchinson described being told that Trump himself had attempted to visit the Capitol on Jan. 6. “I’m the fucking president, take me to the Capitol now,” Trump reportedly shouted. to his Secret Service detail.

Denied request by officers, Trump attempted to grab the steering wheel of his presidential car, known as the Beast, to take control of the vehicle himself, Hutchinson said she was told by Tony Ornato, the White House Deputy Chief of Staff, late morning Jan. 6, 2021. ‘Sir, you need to take your hand off the wheel,’ Secret Service agent Robert Engel told Trump, Hutchinson learned . “We’re going back to the West Wing, we’re not going to the Capitol,” Engel continued, grabbing one of Trump’s arms. Trump allegedly tried to attack Engel, the head of his secret service.

Of particular significance, Engel was in the White House room where Ornato told this story to Hutchinson on January 6. “Mr. Engel neither corrected nor disagreed with any part of the story,” Hutchinson told the committee today during questioning.

A bomb close to Richard Nixon’s aide Alexander Butterfield July 13, 1973 admitting under oath the existence of a White House recording system to the Senate committee investigating the Watergate scandal, hearing cuts suddenly announced today very close to the inner circle of the inner circle of the Trump White House. A former special aide to Trump, the sometimes-whispering Hutchinson was uniquely positioned to witness the fallout from the 2020 White House election and the build-up to Jan. 6.

Also detailing one of Trump’s many White House tantrums, Hutchinson’s testimony was sure to provoke Trump to lash out at his ex-special assistant — and he did just that. Banned from most social media, Trump used his own social truth to smear Hutchinson and call her “totally fake” mere minutes into her testimony:

Moving on to the chase fairly quickly just at 10:00 a.m. PT after some opening comments from Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice President Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Tuesday’s hearing was covered live on CNN, Fox News, MSNBC and C-Span, as well as the ABC, NBC and CBS broadcast networks. BBC World News also broadcast the hearing, but interrupted the latest news of Ghislaine Maxwell’s sentencing in New York.

In live testimony and previous video deposition, Hutchinson revealed that Trump, Meadows and other members of the inner circle knew that many of their supporters in DC that day were armed. The aide detailed a meeting at the White House around 10 a.m. ET on January 6 where Deputy Chief of Staff Ornato told others that the MAGA crowd had “knives, guns, in the form of pistols and guns, bear spray, body armor, spears and flag poles.

Hutchinson also told the select committee and viewers that Trump himself knew some of the crowd had weapons due to Secret Service concerns and security measures that had been put in place for his own protection — such as you can see it in this clip below:

Trump was furious that the Secret Service was screening people at his rally to find weapons.

In what could become a blueprint for a possible Justice Department indictment, Hutchinson today spoke about the direct concerns some in the White House have expressed to Meadows about the likelihood of violence and Trump encouraging such behavior in his speech. on DC’s Ellipse that day. She further detailed information senior White House officials had about the violence erupting in Congress as people like Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence were evacuated for security reasons.

Until Monday, it looked like the Jan. 6 committee would join its congressional colleagues and wind down during a scheduled recess. However, nearly three weeks after the June 9 prime-time hearing, Monday’s announcement of a new hearing raised the stakes that the committee could be at a pivotal moment in this sort of true-to-life crime docuseries. , before closing up shop until later in July. .

Beginning today’s hearing, Thompson said the select committee has and will continue to present “details of a multi-part lobbying campaign by the former president to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and block the transfer of power” citing “Donald Trump’s Big Lie” that the election was stolen from the former reality TV host and handed to Joe Biden, Rep. Thompson said that ” In more weeks “Trump’s role in inciting and fanning the flames of what became the bloody and violent siege of the Capitol on January 6 would be featured.

Thompson alluded to the “massive body of evidence” the committee had amassed on Trump and his entourage in their attempt to circumvent American democracy.

Hutchinson herself seemed to add to that evidence in spades today.

In addition to her testimony about tantrums and more, she also expanded on conversations among top Trump aides prior to Jan. 6, which involved first-hand knowledge of the horrors of how that day would unfold.

“Are you excited for the 6th, it’s going to be a great day,” Rudy Giuliani told Hutchinson Jan. 2 after a meeting with Meadows, the White House aide to Cheney told Tuesday. “We’re going to the Capitol, it’s going to be great,” added the former NYC mayor. “The president is going to be there, he is going to look powerful, he is going to be with the members, he is going to be with the senators. Talk to the boss, talk to the boss, he knows.

Meadows himself told Hutchinson that ‘things could get really bad on January 6,’ she testified today.

“In the days leading up to January 2, I was dreading the 6,” Hutchinson added at the start of his live testimony on Tuesday. “I had heard general plans for a rally. I had heard hesitant moves to potentially go to the Capitol. But hearing Rudy’s perspective on January 6, and then Mark’s response, that night was the first moment I remember being scared and nervous about what might happen on January 6.

Having spoken with the committee four times prior to today, Hutchinson, accompanied by her new attorney Jody Hunt, offered first-hand insight into the mentality and perhaps more importantly the expectations the Trump White House had for the 6 January.

January 6, 2021 was the day Congress was to officially tally the Electoral College votes and confirm Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. November 7, Trump and his minions had worked the phones, courts and levers of power to thwart and ultimately reverse the results. Unsuccessful on all fronts, Team Trump’s call for a massive rally in DC on the morning of Jan. 6 had all the hallmarks of a last hurrah until large parts of the crowd, many with weapons and various stages of combat gear, head towards the Capitol. .

As millions across the country and around the world have seen, the MAGA mob overpowered the police, entered the halls of American democracy and went on a rampage in search of key members of Congress, then the Vice President Mike Pence. With little or no direction from the administration to stop the attack, it took hours for control of the Capitol to be restored and for the confirmation vote to finally take place later in the day amid broken glass and degraded offices and rooms.

Although Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in on January 20 in near-unprecedented security conditions, the efforts of Trump and his gang had all the makings of a coup — a fact that many high-ranking Republicans level recognized then and now deny.

After discussing the reaction within the White House on January 6 to the Capitol attack, more on Trump’s disregard for the safety of Mike Pence and the possible invocation of the 25th Amendment, today’s hearing today is about to end. More testimony from Hutchinson may come later and off-camera, as members of the select committee have other questions for him.

