G7 Summit: Modi receives warm welcome from Biden, other world leaders; more details here





Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently attended the G7 summit held in Germany. During this summit, he had discussions with the leaders of the G7 and its partners on issues such as energy, food security, the fight against terrorism, the environment and democracy. India is one of the five partner countries invited to participate in the G7 summit. At the summit, there were moments of warm bonhomie between Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron. Modi also met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Key developments at the recently concluded G7 summit 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s main objective at the summit was to continue to support Ukraine as heads of state pledged to support the conflict-torn country for as long as it takes. The group also decided to increase sanctions against Russia and supported security commitments for Kyiv in a post-war settlement. 2. Prime Minister Modi has affirmed India’s stance on the Ukraine crisis, according to Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra. 3. Kwatra told a press conference: On Russia and Ukraine, the Prime Minister clarified India’s position, including an immediate end to hostilities; dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the situation. 4. Apparently referring to the ongoing Ukraine crisis, the Prime Minister said the G7 and those invited to the event were meeting in an atmosphere of global tension and asserted that India had always supported peace. 5. He also spoke about the humanitarian aid provided to Afghanistan over the past months and all the efforts being made to help Sri Lanka overcome its worst economic crisis. 6. The Prime Minister said: We have sent about 35,000 tonnes of wheat as humanitarian aid to Afghanistan in the past few months. And even after the massive earthquake, India was the first country to deliver relief materials. We are also helping our neighbour, Sri Lanka, to ensure its food security. 7. The Prime Minister also advocated for increasing the availability of fertilizers and keeping fertilizer value chains fluid to ensure global food security. He also said that India has far superior skills in agriculture compared to its G7 counterparts. 8. The Prime Minister also said that India’s approach is shifting from women’s development to women-led development, while elaborating on the contributions of women frontline workers, ASHA workers, women leaders and women scientists. 9. He pointed out that India had reached the target of 40% energy capacity from non-fossil sources nine years ahead of schedule. 10. The Prime Minister noted that the target of 10% ethanol in gasoline has been reached 5 months in advance. India has the world’s first fully solar-powered airport. India’s huge rail system will go net zero in this decade. 11. India will chair the G20 summit next year and will also maintain close dialogue with G7 countries on issues such as post-COVID recovery under the G20 platform. 12. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Munich for the G7 summit on Sunday and also held bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries on the sidelines of the summit. 13. Germany has also invited Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa as invited participants to the summit with the aim of recognizing the southern democracies as allies.

