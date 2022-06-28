Politics
NATO chief says Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden joining the alliance
Turkey agreed on Tuesday to drop its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, a breakthrough in a stalemate clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid amid Europe’s worst security crisis in decades triggered by the war in Ukraine.
After urgent talks at the highest level, the alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said that “we now have an agreement which paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO”.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-standing non-aligned status and seek NATO membership. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the move, insisting the Nordic pair change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups Turkey considers terrorists.
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said the leaders of the three countries signed a joint agreement after talks on Tuesday.
Turkey said it had “got what it wanted”, including “full cooperation … in the fight against” rebel groups.
The summit meeting will define the future direction of the alliance
The agreement comes at the opening of a crucial summit dominated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders have arrived in Madrid for a summit that will set the course of the alliance for years to come.
Stoltenberg said the meeting would map out a blueprint for the alliance “in a more dangerous and unpredictable world.”
“To be able to defend in a more dangerous world, we need to invest more in our defence,” Stoltenberg said. Only nine of NATO’s 30 members meet the organization’s goal of devoting 2% of their gross domestic product to defence.
Spain, which hosts the summit, only spends half of it.
WATCH | Justin Trudeau talks about Canada’s commitments to NATO:
Strengthening defenses against Russia and supporting Ukraine are high on the leaders’ agenda at meetings Wednesday and Thursday.
Biden, who arrived to bolster the resolve of any wavering ally, said NATO was “as united and galvanized as I think we’ve ever been.”
The February 24 invasion of Moscow shattered European security and brought bombings of cities and bloody ground battles back to the continent. NATO, which had begun to focus on terrorism and other non-state threats, once again had to face an adversarial Russia.
“Ukraine is now facing brutality that we have not seen in Europe since World War II,” Stoltenberg said.
Diplomats and leaders from Turkey, Sweden and Finland previously held a flurry of talks to try to break the deadlock over Turkey’s opposition to the expansion. The leaders of the three countries met for more than two hours alongside Stoltenberg on Tuesday before the deal was announced.
Erdogan criticizes what he sees as Sweden and Finland’s lax approach to groups that Ankara sees as national security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian extension. US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters in the fight against the Islamic State group has also enraged Turkey for years.
LISTEN | Why Turkey opposes Sweden and Finland joining NATO:
The stream15:34Why Turkey opposes Sweden and Finland joining NATO
Turkey has demanded that Finland and Sweden extradite wanted people and lift arms restrictions imposed after Turkey’s 2019 military incursion into northeast Syria.
Breaking the deadlock will allow NATO leaders to focus on their key problem: an increasingly unpredictable and aggressive Russia.
Kyiv mayor urges alliance to do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop war
Monday’s Russian missile attack on a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was a grim reminder of the horrors of war. Some saw the moment, as the leaders of the Group of Seven met in Germany just before NATO, as a message from Moscow.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is due to address NATO leaders via video on Wednesday, called the strike on the mall a “terrorist” act.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko traveled to Madrid to urge the alliance to provide his country “everything it takes” to stop the war.
“Wake up, guys. It’s happening now. You’re going to be next, it’s going to knock on your door in the blink of an eye,” Klitschko told reporters at the summit venue.
Stoltenberg said Monday that NATO allies will agree at the summit to increase the strength of the alliance’s rapid reaction force nearly eightfold, from 40,000 to 300,000 troops. The troops will be based in their home countries, but dedicated to specific countries on NATO’s eastern flank, where the alliance plans to build up stockpiles of equipment and ammunition.
WATCH | G7 leaders announce new aid to Ukraine:
Beneath the surface, there are tensions within NATO over how the war will end and what concessions, if any, Ukraine should make to end the fighting.
There are also differences over how hard to take a stance on China in NATO’s new Strategic Concept, its set of priorities and ten-year goals. The last document, published in 2010, did not mention China at all.
The new concept is expected to define NATO’s approach to issues ranging from cybersecurity to climate change and China’s growing economic and military reach, as well as the growing importance and power of the Indo region. -peaceful. For the first time, the leaders of Japan, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand are attending the summit as guests.
Some European members are wary of the US hardline on Beijing and don’t want China seen as an adversary.
In the strategic concept, NATO is about to declare Russia its number one threat.
Russia’s Roscosmos space agency marked the opening of the summit by releasing satellite images and coordinates of the Madrid conference room where it is being held, as well as those of the White House, the Pentagon and government headquarters in London. , Paris and Berlin. .
The agency said NATO was set to declare Russia an enemy at the summit, adding that it was releasing specific coordinates “just in case”.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/turkey-supports-finland-sweden-joining-nato-1.6504434
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- A young actor tells the personal and frustrating story of having caught monkey pox June 28, 2022
- COVID-19: Ottawa Public Health Report One New Death with Semi-Weekly Update June 28, 2022
- S. Africa records a second monkeypox case that is not linked to travel June 28, 2022
- Turkey drops objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO June 28, 2022
- Even the best creators find Star Power fleeting – The Hollywood Reporter June 28, 2022