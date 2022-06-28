NATO chief says Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden joining the alliance

Turkey agreed on Tuesday to drop its opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, a breakthrough in a stalemate clouding a leaders’ summit in Madrid amid Europe’s worst security crisis in decades triggered by the war in Ukraine.

After urgent talks at the highest level, the alliance’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, said that “we now have an agreement which paves the way for Finland and Sweden to join NATO”.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Sweden and Finland to abandon their long-standing non-aligned status and seek NATO membership. But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had blocked the move, insisting the Nordic pair change their stance on Kurdish rebel groups Turkey considers terrorists.

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said the leaders of the three countries signed a joint agreement after talks on Tuesday.

Turkey said it had “got what it wanted”, including “full cooperation … in the fight against” rebel groups.

The summit meeting will define the future direction of the alliance

The agreement comes at the opening of a crucial summit dominated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders have arrived in Madrid for a summit that will set the course of the alliance for years to come.

Stoltenberg said the meeting would map out a blueprint for the alliance “in a more dangerous and unpredictable world.”

“To be able to defend in a more dangerous world, we need to invest more in our defence,” Stoltenberg said. Only nine of NATO’s 30 members meet the organization’s goal of devoting 2% of their gross domestic product to defence.

Spain, which hosts the summit, only spends half of it.

Strengthening defenses against Russia and supporting Ukraine are high on the leaders’ agenda at meetings Wednesday and Thursday.

Biden, who arrived to bolster the resolve of any wavering ally, said NATO was “as united and galvanized as I think we’ve ever been.”

The February 24 invasion of Moscow shattered European security and brought bombings of cities and bloody ground battles back to the continent. NATO, which had begun to focus on terrorism and other non-state threats, once again had to face an adversarial Russia.

“Ukraine is now facing brutality that we have not seen in Europe since World War II,” Stoltenberg said.

Erdogan, center, arrives at Torreon Air Base in Madrid on Tuesday. Heads of state from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will gather for a NATO summit in Madrid from Tuesday to Thursday. (Sergio Perez/Associated Press)

Diplomats and leaders from Turkey, Sweden and Finland previously held a flurry of talks to try to break the deadlock over Turkey’s opposition to the expansion. The leaders of the three countries met for more than two hours alongside Stoltenberg on Tuesday before the deal was announced.

Erdogan criticizes what he sees as Sweden and Finland’s lax approach to groups that Ankara sees as national security threats, including the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and its Syrian extension. US support for Syrian Kurdish fighters in the fight against the Islamic State group has also enraged Turkey for years.

Turkey has demanded that Finland and Sweden extradite wanted people and lift arms restrictions imposed after Turkey’s 2019 military incursion into northeast Syria.

Breaking the deadlock will allow NATO leaders to focus on their key problem: an increasingly unpredictable and aggressive Russia.

Kyiv mayor urges alliance to do ‘whatever it takes’ to stop war

Monday’s Russian missile attack on a shopping mall in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk was a grim reminder of the horrors of war. Some saw the moment, as the leaders of the Group of Seven met in Germany just before NATO, as a message from Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is due to address NATO leaders via video on Wednesday, called the strike on the mall a “terrorist” act.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko traveled to Madrid to urge the alliance to provide his country “everything it takes” to stop the war.

“Wake up, guys. It’s happening now. You’re going to be next, it’s going to knock on your door in the blink of an eye,” Klitschko told reporters at the summit venue.

Stoltenberg said Monday that NATO allies will agree at the summit to increase the strength of the alliance’s rapid reaction force nearly eightfold, from 40,000 to 300,000 troops. The troops will be based in their home countries, but dedicated to specific countries on NATO’s eastern flank, where the alliance plans to build up stockpiles of equipment and ammunition.

Beneath the surface, there are tensions within NATO over how the war will end and what concessions, if any, Ukraine should make to end the fighting.

There are also differences over how hard to take a stance on China in NATO’s new Strategic Concept, its set of priorities and ten-year goals. The last document, published in 2010, did not mention China at all.

The new concept is expected to define NATO’s approach to issues ranging from cybersecurity to climate change and China’s growing economic and military reach, as well as the growing importance and power of the Indo region. -peaceful. For the first time, the leaders of Japan, Australia, South Korea and New Zealand are attending the summit as guests.

Some European members are wary of the US hardline on Beijing and don’t want China seen as an adversary.

In the strategic concept, NATO is about to declare Russia its number one threat.

Russia’s Roscosmos space agency marked the opening of the summit by releasing satellite images and coordinates of the Madrid conference room where it is being held, as well as those of the White House, the Pentagon and government headquarters in London. , Paris and Berlin. .

The agency said NATO was set to declare Russia an enemy at the summit, adding that it was releasing specific coordinates “just in case”.