Former ISI chief voices support for Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD — Rumors are rife that former ISI chief Lt. Gen. (r) Zaheerul Islam has joined ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

These speculations were sparked by a video showing Islam addressing a political rally in Kahuta. The video went viral on social media on Monday. Addressing a small gathering, Islam said:

“The first thing I want to tell you is that I am not a politician; I am actually neutral. I speak completely apolitically today and my speech today is beyond politics.

“When we had a discussion between us, I was of the opinion that it is good to have a clan, a village, a tehsil, but now perhaps the time has come to think above these things ; we have to think about our country.

“When we think of the progress and prosperity of the country, how do we translate progress and prosperity? I mean, how are they defined? Its definition is that people living in a country or state are happy; they are satisfied with their life and satisfied with the system.

“We have seen that different political parties have surfaced over the last few years, 15 to 20 years. We tried different parties, but couldn’t go in the direction we should have gone.

“And we authorized a third force, which we believe could be effective. We don’t have to see who the candidate is; we should see which system we should vote for. This system we see in the PTI. Therefore, we have called today’s meeting to synergize the campaign efforts of the PTI. We must work together for the success of this electoral process.

“I know there is a difference of opinion within the PTI. It is true that this difference of opinion is present in all parties. This difference of opinion is the beauty of politics. People must compete with each other and the best must win.

“Decisions are made despite differences of opinion. I want to tell you that I’m in the military and people have different opinions when there’s a big conference in the military. However, when an elderly person makes a decision, everyone follows that decision.

“Now we have made a decision. Our candidate is sitting in front of us. We must work only for him and forget everything else. We should eliminate the differences between us. We have direction now. I don’t say that about myself; I say this about all of you – PTI workers working in the field and senior management. Your leader has made a decision and all of you must now follow that decision and support the nominated candidate with every effort. Let me tell you all that this campaign is not easy; it’s difficult.”

Social media users believe the former spy chief has gone into politics.

The ceremony was reportedly held for PTI candidate Shabbir Awan, who is running in the by-elections in the former ISI director general’s hometown.

However, the former spymaster reportedly said his attendance at the event was heavily misrepresented by social media. He also said he had not met Imran Khan for the past few years. He declined to comment when asked if he could join the PTI in the future.

Ahmad Shuja Pasha, the former head of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), has also remained in the spotlight in recent days after a fake clip attributed to him went viral.

